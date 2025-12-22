Rom Reddy: South Carolina’s Leadership Crisis

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ROM REDDY

***

There is a simple truth I learned building businesses that applies directly to what is happening in South Carolina today. Leadership matters and lack of leadership has far reaching consequences. Some of these consequences are not readily visible as the organization scrambles to fix the leadership problem with policies, rules, poor economic decisions that are covered up and no strategic direction. Strategies don’t drive progress like they should. Tactics do with a directionless entity.

When everyone is responsible, no one is responsible.

In any successful organization with good leadership, someone is in charge. Someone owns the outcomes, good or bad. Without that clarity, nothing gets done. Decisions get delayed. Accountability disappears. And failure becomes the norm.

That is exactly where South Carolina finds itself even though we are a beautiful state with enormous potential and by any measure should be the preferred choice over Florida or Tennessee or Texas.

***

Everything is failing because no one is truly in charge of anything. No one takes responsibility. Everyone passes the buck. And even when someone wants to step up and lead, the system itself does not allow it. The structure of our government is designed for the status quo and zero ownership. When you do nothing, you do not upset anyone and you get re-elected. Citizens suffer, but you benefit.

Then there are those who truly want to act, but cannot because the system is built for inaction to protect the status quo. Take education as an example.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing to have a Superintendent of Education who actually runs education in this state? Someone we could hold accountable for results along with the Governor . Someone we could praise when things improve and replace when they do not. That is how leadership is supposed to work.

***

S.C. superintendent of education Ellen Weaver meets with students. (Facebook)

***

Ellen Weaver is a perfect example of how this systemic problem holds us back as a state. Weaver wants responsibility. She wants to lead. She has a heart for children and reform. She wants to fix a broken system and she knows how to do it – but the system will not let her. She has no real authority to make meaningful change. Her power is fractured and diluted across a Board of Education, an Education Oversight Committee, eighty-one separate school districts, and a Legislature that must approve nearly any significant reform. And that Legislature cannot even manage its own responsibilities effectively.

The Governor is supposed to provide leadership and set direction, but that is clearly not happening. Power has been so scattered and decentralized that education has become a jobs program for bureaucrats rather than a system designed to educate children. The one person who wants to fix it cannot. And the people who could change the structure refuse to.

This problem extends far beyond education.

Over time, the Legislature has accumulated enormous power. Power begets more power. No one wants to give it up. But 170 legislators cannot run a state. It is impossible. So instead of governing, they delegate authority to massive bureaucratic agencies. Those agencies then create regulations with the force of law. Then they create more regulations. And more. And more. Until you wake up one morning and realize that God is no longer your Shepherd like our founders intended but Government is our shepherd like our founders feared.

At that point, no one is accountable. Agencies blame the Legislature. The Legislature blames the agencies. Boards blame committees. Committees blame districts. Governors issue statements and cut ribbons. Nothing changes. Corruption thrives in this environment because power is hidden, responsibility is diffused, and failure has no consequences.

Meanwhile, taxpayers pay more and get less.

That is why South Carolina sits near the bottom of nearly every measurable category that matters. Education outcomes. Infrastructure. Median family income. Economic deals that make no sense. Government efficiency. We are stuck because the system is designed to prevent accountability and preserve power for a select few.

***

***

HOW DO WE FIX IT?

It has to start with strong leadership. Just look at what Ron DeSantis has done for Florida or Glenn Youngkin for Virginia. It will require restructuring large portions of state government. It will require taking power and money away from legislators and returning it to the citizen. It will require shrinking the agency state. It will require confronting politicians who personally benefit from a system that is confusing, unaccountable, and permanently broken.

Chaos is not accidental. For some, it is profitable. It will require angering elected officials who protect bureaucratic jobs and opaque systems because those systems serve their interests rather than the public. And it will require disrupting a structure that has been comfortable failing the citizen for a very long time with no consequence.

It will require real, bold leadership with vision. Not performative leadership. Not consensus leadership. Not leadership that avoids conflict. We need a leader willing to take responsibility, make hard decisions, and accept the consequences. A leader strong enough to anger entrenched interests without flinching. A leader who understands that reform is impossible without upsetting the people who benefit from the status quo. A leader who does not really care about anything or anyone other than the voiceless citizen.

Until we fix the structure, nothing will improve. Until we restore accountability, no reform will last. And until someone is clearly in charge, South Carolina will continue to drift as no one is in charge.

When everyone is responsible, no one is responsible.

And until we change that, this state will remain one with great potential and no outcomes for the citizen.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Rom Reddy is a businessman from Isle of Palms, S.C., and the founder of the DOGE SC movement.

***

