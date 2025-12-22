Joe White: Time for Truth

“I’m done pretending that people with money deserve more of a voice than people who work for a living…”

by JOE WHITE

If you’d asked me a year ago whether I thought someone could be killed in America just for speaking their beliefs, I probably would’ve said no. I would’ve said, “That kind of thing doesn’t happen here.”

I was wrong.

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, in Utah Valley, Utah, it shook me in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve spent most of my life believing in this country and thinking about the men who founded it. They didn’t just talk about freedom. They were willing to give up everything for it — their money, their safety, even their lives.

That night, when I realized Charlie Kirk had been killed for speaking his beliefs, I couldn’t get one thought out of my head: would I be willing to be that bold?

I’ve been a state legislator for three years now. I’ve spoken up. I’ve voted against leadership. I’ve caused my share of heartburn in Columbia.

But that night, looking back on my own words and actions, I had to admit something that wasn’t easy.

I haven’t been bold enough. I haven’t been bold enough in my faith. I haven’t been bold enough about corruption in our state government. And I haven’t been bold enough about who really runs South Carolina.

We have more than five million people in this state. And yet everybody knows decisions don’t get made by those five million people. They get made by a very small group. A few hundred people, at most. Big money donors. Powerful lawyers. People who help write the laws, pick the judges, and then make a living off the system they created.

That’s not a theory. That’s just how it works! And too many elected officials — myself included — have been careful about how we talk about it.

We choose our words. We avoid saying too much. We tell ourselves we’re being civil.

Charlie Kirk’s death made me realize something simple. Silence isn’t wisdom. Silence is fear. That realization took me back to where I came from.

My dad was a carpenter. He worked hard every single day. He didn’t have power. He didn’t have connections. He didn’t have money. But he worked so his family could have food on the table, clothes on our backs, and a roof over our heads.

People like him are the real strength of this state. Truck drivers. Electricians. Plumbers. Carpenters. Small business owners.

They aren’t special interests. They aren’t obstacles. They are the people this government is supposed to serve. They are the government. I’m done pretending that people with money deserve more of a voice than people who work for a living. I’m done pretending that silence keeps the peace. All it does is protect the powerful.

South Carolina’s motto is Dum Spiro Spero — While I breathe, I hope. Here’s what that means to me now. While I breathe, I will hope. And while I breathe, I will speak.

I’m one of just 124 members of the South Carolina House. I see how things work from the inside, and from here on out, I’m going to say what I see — plainly, honestly, and without apology. Not because it’s safe. Not because it’s comfortable, but because the people who built this country were willing to risk everything.

The least I can do is tell the truth while I still have breath in my lungs.

If South Carolina is ever going to be run by its people instead of the powerful, then those of us who have a voice must start using it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Joe White is a retired businessman and proud member of the S.C. Freedom Caucus who represents South Carolina House District 40 in the General Assembly.

