Upstate S.C. City Government in Chaos

City government in Laurens, South Carolina is in chaos after a local leader distributed an explosive agenda for a special-called meeting of its governing body this week.

Included on this agenda (.pdf) was a reference to “referral authority” related to multiple “credible allegations against the mayor or senior appointed officials” in city government – and the invocation of a “governmental emergency” in response to these allegations.

Located approximately 66 miles northwest of Columbia, S.C., Laurens is home to an estimated 9,350 people. It is the largest city and the seat of Laurens County (another local governmental entity which has seen more than its fair share of scandals over the years).

According to a proposed draft ordinance submitted along with the new agenda, the city could head into Christmas in a state of emergency due to an unspecified scandal involving its top elected official.

“Council finds that an emergency exists requiring immediate enactment to prevent irreparable harm to city finances, governance, and public confidence,” the proposed ordinance (.pdf) noted.

The special-called meeting of city council has reportedly been set for this Monday evening (December 22, 2025) at 5:30 p.m. EST, although no notice of the meeting appears on the city’s social media pages – or on its official website.

Local media also referenced this being the first time they have ever received a meeting notice from a member of council.

“Agendas normally come from City of Laurens administration during normal business hours and they are always on City of Laurens letterhead,” a staff report from GoLaurens.com noted. “This is the first agenda this media outlet has ever received from a city council member.”

Per the agenda, after an executive session to address “personnel matters and confidential administrative practices,” council members will vote on a resolution “declaring a governmental emergency and activating certain provisions of the ordinance of protection and continuity of government.”

Laurens’ mayor Nathan Senn is reportedly the focus of multiple allegations misconduct, sources familiar with the pending resolution confirmed to FITSNews. It is not immediately clear which “senior appointed officials” are facing similar allegations.

The proposed ordinance – distributed by city councilwoman Alicia Sullivan – referenced multiple “triggering conditions” which could invoke its powers in the event credible evidence of misconduct is provided to council members.

Among those conditions were:

Abuse of administrative authority

Financial irregularities or misuse of public resources

Ethical violations

Obstruction, concealment or destruction of public records

A documented patter of conduct creating material fiscal or operational risk

The document also envisioned the temporary deactivation of “all city-issued credit cards and fuel/gas cards assigned to the mayor or any official subject to investigation” – with a similar prohibition related to the “use of any city-owned vehicle by the mayor.” It also mandated that any purchase, expenditure, contract or financial commitment above $3,000 receive “prior approval by city council” during the pendency of the investigation.

Additionally, the proposed ordinance would authorize city council to retain independent legal counsel and conduct an independent forensic audit. In the event the city’s investigation found “reasonable cause… to believe violations of law or ethics may have occurred,” city council would be authorized to refer those findings to the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the office of S.C. eighth circuit solicitor David Stumbo.

Senn was elected mayor in 2019 and reelected in 2023. Earlier this month, Laurens city administrator Eric Delgado – who was appointed in December 2021 – abruptly resigned his post after four years on the job.

Several local sources told us they viewed Delgado’s resignation as a “shot against Senn.”

Laurens, S.C. mayor Nathan Senn. (Facebook)

Senn – who is openly gay – withdrew from social media three months ago.

“The constant negativity and divisiveness is disheartening, especially when it comes from those who know better,” he wrote in mid-September. “But, it’s no surprise. Social media algorithms are designed to reward and amplify our worst impulses, feeding us content that fuels outrage or division for the sake of engagement. That dopamine hit from a post that confirms our biases may feel good in the moment, but I can see it eroding the goodwill and civility in our town each day. While so many of you try to be a voice of positivity and encouragement (and I applaud that), I am tired of having to swim through a cesspit of negativity and misinformation to see the good stuff some of you are putting out there.”

“So, for now, I’m opting out,” Senn added.

Since then, FITSNews has received multiple reports about the mayor’s “relationship status” with a politically connected local attorney – as well as allegations of “unhinged” behavior related to this relationship.

Monday evening’s meeting will be reportedly be held at the Laurens municipal center (250 West Laurens Street). According to local media, it is open to the public.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of any developments related to this gathering – including whether city leaders ever publicly acknowledge it and provide citizens with formal notification (as they are required to do by law).

