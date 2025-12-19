Great Falls Town Administrator, Former Police Chief Accused of Illegally Tracking Elected Officials

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

The town administrator and former police chief of a chronically divided town in Chester County, South Carolina, have been charged by state agents with placing unauthorized tracking devices on vehicles belonging to political opponents and a private citizen.

Josh Glenn, the town administrator of Great Falls, and Kimberly Benenhaley, the town’s former police chief, are charged with misconduct in office, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree harassment stemming from the investigation — which advanced in October.

According to probable cause affidavits provided to FITSNews, agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) allege that Glenn and Benenhaley placed “unauthorized tracking devices” on three separate vehicles on or about May 26, 2025, “without proper legal process.”

While the identities of the vehicle owners were redacted from the affidavits, court records show the vehicles belonged to mayor Keevi Worthy, council member Tiffany Craig and private citizen Tassey Leonhardt, the sister-in-law of the town’s former mayor.

The affidavits further allege that Glenn and Benenhaley monitored the vehicles using Tracki, a paid GPS tracking service, which investigators say was funded through a Town of Great Falls credit card assigned to Glenn.

He was appointed town administrator in February 2025.

“[Glenn] shared screenshotted maps from Tracki with a town council member through text messages which were provided to SLED agents,” one of five warrants for his arrest states.

Investigators also allege that Benenhaley admitted to surveilling all three vehicles, as well as “actively tracking the devices.” Her affidavits further state that she acknowledged failing to “properly and faithfully” discharge her official duties as police chief.

As previously reported by FITSNews, Benenhaley resigned in June 2025 following a hiring dispute with Glenn. At the time of her departure, she told FITSNews there was “nobody to trust” in town government and that “something was being covered up.”

She was the town’s fifth police chief in three years.

Then-Great Falls Police Chief Kim Benenhaley sorting through town records on June 6, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Both SLED and open-court testimony indicate that roughly four months passed after Benenhaley’s resignation before tracking devices were discovered on the vehicles belonging to Worthy and Craig. The device placed on Leonhardt’s vehicle was not discovered until Dec. 11, 2025.

Come Dec. 18, 2025, both Glenn and Benenhaley were booked into the Chester County Detention Center, where they remained overnight before appearing Friday morning before County Magistrate James G. Knox.

Court records show Glenn was subsequently granted a $25,000 bond on the misconduct in office charge, $10,000 on the criminal conspiracy charge, and $5,000 on each of the first-degree harassment charges, for a total bond of $50,000 .

As a condition of that bond, Glenn is required to wear an ankle monitor and is prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims — a restriction that may complicate his role as town administrator given that two of the alleged victims serve in town government.

As for Benenhaley, she was granted a $20,000 bond on the misconduct in office charge, $5,000 on the criminal conspiracy charge, and $2,500 on each of the three first-degree harassment charges, for a total bond of $32,500 .

As a condition of her bond, Benenhaley is also prohibited from having direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims. Unlike Glenn, she is not required to wear an ankle monitor and is no longer employed by the Town of Great Falls.

The arrests of Glenn and Benenhaley mark the latest controversy involving the rural Chester County town, which is already the subject of multiple SLED investigations.

As exclusively reported by FITSNews, Glenn himself requested a SLED investigation into Great Falls town government earlier this year, citing what agents later described as “allegations of fraud.” That investigation remains active and ongoing as of publication.

Within the month of Glenn’s request, the Great Falls Police Department separately asked SLED to investigate an “incident” that occurred on June 22, 2025. That investigation also remains active and ongoing, according to an agency spokesperson.

Come Oct. 8, 2025, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey confirmed to FITSNews that his office requested SLED’s assistance in connection with the discovery of the tracking devices.

According to SLED, the investigation into Glenn and Benenhaley was assisted by the Tega Cay Police Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

This story may be updated.

