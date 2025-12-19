Great Falls Administrator, Ex-Police Chief Facing Misconduct, Conspiracy, Harassment Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested the town administrator of Great Falls, S.C., who earlier this year requested the agency investigate allegations of fraud within the deeply divided town.

In a brief statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page Thursday night (December 18, 2025), SLED confirmed that Joshua Glenn, 44, was arrested on warrants alleging official misconduct, criminal conspiracy and three counts of first-degree harassment.

While SLED has not released any additional details, booking records from the Chester County Detention Center list May 26, 2025, as the alleged offense date for all five charges.

Also Thursday evening, SLED agents arrested the town’s former police chief, Kimberly Benenhaley, 41, on the same charges as Glenn. Booking records likewise list May 26, 2025, as the alleged offense date for all five counts.

SLED confirmed the investigations into Glenn and Benenhaley were conducted at the request of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Falls Police Department.

Kimberly Benenhaley and Joshuah Glenn examining boxes of town records in the basement of town hall on June 6, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Benenhaley served as Great Falls’ police chief from November 2024 until her departure in June 2025. During her brief tenure, she initiated a criminal investigation tied to the rediscovery of a town audit and said at the time she was compiling records of “alleged corruption” for possible referral to a federal agency.

Benenhaley resigned in June following a hiring dispute with Glenn and subsequently left law enforcement.

At the time of her departure, Benenhaley told FITSNews on the record that she was leaving because there was “nobody to trust” in town government and that “something was being covered up.”

She was the town’s fifth police chief in three years.

Glenn was appointed town administrator in February 2025. Come July 7, 2025, he requested a SLED investigation into what the agency described as “allegations of fraud” within Great Falls.

At the outset of that investigation, Glenn told FITSNews he had turned over more than 1,000 pages of financial records, prior audits and related documents after months of reviewing town records. He said the materials pointed to what he described as “straight felonies” and revealed “there’s no structure, no standard operating procedures” within the town.

These probes unfolded amid entrenched political divisions in a town of fewer than 1,900 residents — where four elected council members hold a voting majority.

Both Glenn and Benenhaley are being held at the Chester County Detention Center, where they are expected to remain until a bond court hearing Friday morning.

This story may be updated.

