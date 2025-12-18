Starved and Strangled: S.C. Man Facing Murder, Sexual Assault Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

A South Carolina magistrate on Tuesday found probable cause to move forward with a sweeping criminal case against Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr., a 35-year-old Lancaster man accused of murdering a vulnerable adult woman after years of alleged confinement, abuse, starvation, and financial exploitation inside a basement living space on Churchill Road in Lancaster, S.C.

During a lengthy preliminary hearing, prosecutors laid out evidence supporting 18 criminal charges against Birchfield — including murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple counts of abuse and exploitation of vulnerable adults, false imprisonment, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and financial crimes involving Social Security and bank accounts.

The victim at the center of the homicide charge is 49-year-old Shirley Arnsdorff, whose death investigators say was caused by asphyxia due to strangulation, with severe malnutrition listed as a contributing factor.

THE 911 CALL AND DISCOVERY

According to testimony from Lancaster Police Department (LPD) detective sergeant Jordan Brown, law enforcement was dispatched to 425 Churchill Road in Lancaster on July 25, 2025, after Birchfield himself called 911 to report an unresponsive woman in the basement of the home.

Officers found Arnsdorff deceased on the basement floor. Brown testified Birchfield initially told investigators Armstrong had stomach cancer and died of natural causes — a claim later contradicted by the autopsy.

Detectives soon discovered the basement was functioning as a separate living area where multiple people were allegedly confined. The home’s upper level was occupied by Birchfield’s parents and other family members, who investigators said appeared unaware of the basement occupants.

According to testimony, Shirley Arnsdorff and her husband – Alvin Arnsdorff – both described as intellectually disabled, were allegedly forced to live in a camping tent inside a bathroom with no running water, surrounded by buckets and bottles used as toilets, and with feces and urine present inside the tent.

Detective Brown testified that Shirley Arnsdorff weighed approximately 65 pounds at the time of her death, while her husband weighed about 81 pounds — conditions investigators attributed to long-term food deprivation.

Witnesses told investigators the victims were often fed once per day, sometimes limited to a single can of food, and were subjected to humiliating punishments — including being partially undressed and placed in front of a fan as “discipline.”

Lancaster Police Detective Sgt. Jordan Brown testifies in the preliminary hearing for Donnie Ray Birchfield Jr. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

AUTOPSY FINDINGS AND ALLEGED PATTERN OF ABUSE AND EXPLOITATION

The state’s case against Birchfield intensified following the autopsy of Shirley Arnsdorff, which prosecutors say contradicted his initial explanation for her condition and death. The pathologist found no evidence of cancer, despite Birchfield’s claim that Arnsdorff was terminally ill. Instead, the autopsy revealed ligature marks on her neck, evidence of strangulation, and fresh traumatic injuries to her vaginal and rectal areas consistent with sexual assault using a foreign object, according to testimony presented at the hearing.

Prosecutors further stated investigators recovered statements in which Birchfield acknowledged sexual activity with Arnsdorff — an assertion the state disputed based on her extreme physical frailty and the medical findings. DNA testing identified Birchfield’s DNA beneath Arnsdorff’s fingernails, though defense attorneys challenged the strength and interpretation of that evidence during cross-examination.

The court did not weigh those disputes at the preliminary hearing stage, focusing solely on whether probable cause existed.

Beyond the Arnsdorffs, prosecutors alleged Birchfield maintained a broader pattern of control and confinement involving two additional women — Berfilia Tovar and Brittany Rolla — who testified to years of physical and psychological abuse. Detective Brown told the court both women reported being strangled into unconsciousness, denied access to their phones, and required to seek permission to use the bathroom or shower — in some cases only once every few weeks.

Investigators also detailed alleged financial exploitation spanning several years, beginning as early as 2021, involving the Arnsdorffs’ Social Security disability income and multiple bank accounts. According to testimony and arrest warrants, Birchfield is accused of using the victims’ debit cards and checking accounts to pay for personal expenses, including credit card balances, totaling more than $11,000 during one documented period alone. Prosecutors alleged the exploitation continued while the victims were confined and dependent on Birchfield for basic necessities.

Assistant AG’s Joel Kozak and Kinli Abee Lancaster Municipal Court judge Elizabeth Hyatt (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

COURT’S RULING AND WHAT COMES NEXT

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing, Lancaster Municipal judge Elizabeth Hyatt ruled probable cause existed on all charges, allowing the case to proceed to general sessions court.

Birchfield remains jailed as the case moves toward indictment and future hearings. His defense attorney vigorously challenged the state’s evidence during cross-examination, particularly regarding DNA interpretation and investigative steps, previewing arguments likely to feature prominently as the case advances.

FITSNews will continue tracking court filings, forensic developments, and testimony as prosecutors move forward in what authorities have described as one of the most disturbing abuse cases Lancaster County has seen in years.

