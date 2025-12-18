South Carolina Lawmakers Move to Impeach Midlands Solicitor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The leader of South Carolina’s Freedom Caucus is sponsoring legislation which could ultimately lead to the impeachment of a Midlands-area solicitor.

State representative Jordan Pace – who currently serves as chairman of the conservative coalition of lawmakers – has introduced a bill directing the S.C. House judiciary committee to “undertake an immediate inquiry” as to whether or not S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson should be impeached under Section 1, Article XV of the S.C. Constitution.

According to the resolution (H. 4564), Gipson has allegedly engaged in “serious misconduct in office including, but not limited to, dereliction of duty and breach of the public trust by engaging in the disposition of an inmate’s sentence, doing so without properly notifying the crime victim’s family members, having the inmate’s sentence reduced by sixteen years or more in an order kept from public inspection, and mishandling this and other criminal dispositions.”

Section 1, Article XV vests impeachment authority over “officials elected on a statewide basis, state judges, and such other state officers as may be designated by law.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Impeachment requires a two-thirds majority as well as a two-thirds vote of the S.C. Senate to convict and remove from office.

Section 3 of the same article provides for the “removal of officers by (the) governor on address of (the) General Assembly.” Under that section, governors are allowed to remove “any executive or judicial officer” based on a two-thirds votes of each house of the General Assembly “for any willful neglect of duty, or other reasonable cause.”

The introduction of impeachment legislation against Gipson not only confirmed our reporting from two months ago – but confirmed the specific nature of the allegations against the veteran prosecutor. Specifically, we noted the resolution would hearken back to his involvement in the unconstitutional release of gang leader Jeroid J. Price from prison in the spring of 2023.

Price had served 19 years of a 35-year “mandatory minimum” prison sentence for the 2003 gang-related nightclub shooting of North Carolina football player Carl Smalls. That’s when retiring S.C. circuit court judge Casey Manning, powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford and Gipson collaborated to orchestrate his unconstitutional release – in contravention of the state’s mandatory minimum statutes and a constitutional requirement to notify Smalls’ family.

After the state supreme court vacated Manning’s extra-legal, unconstitutional directive, Price was apprehended 78 days later and returned to the custody of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC).

This shady, backroom deal – exclusively exposed by this media outlet – prompted outrage and revived calls for reform of South Carolina’s badly broken judicial system.

***

***

More recently, Gipson has faced calls for impeachment from congresswoman Nancy Mace and others in connection with the May 2025 murder of 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico in Columbia, S.C. Federico was brutally murdered just blocks away from the University of South Carolina. The career criminal accused of taking her life – Alexander Devonte Dickey – had a lengthy rap sheet which included nearly 40 arrests (and 25 felony arrests).

Gipson has refused to say whether he will seek the death penalty against Dickey – indecision which has drawn a stern rebuke from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

The Jerroid Price and Logan Federico cases are nothing short of travesties of justice… case studies which expose a badly broken system in which corruption and incompetence rule the day.

FITSNews has spent nearly a decade blasting this failed system – one which has enabled institutional corruption, shredded the rights of victims, empowered violent criminals and materially eroded public safety. It has also turned the judiciary into little more than a political annex of the legislature (a problem state lawmakers have refused to address).

We’ve done more than just criticize this system, too… we’ve proposed specific reforms.

Count on our media outlet to track the latest developments in the broader judicial reform debate, the Federico case and the legislative effort to oust Gipson…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

