John-Paul Miller Indictment: Feds Allege Pattern of Cyberstalking, Coercive Control

Prosecutors say Myrtle Beach pastor harassed his wife for months before her death —and lied to investigators afterward about his conduct.

by JENN WOOD

***

Federal prosecutors laid out in detail the allegations underpinning the recent indictment of embattled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller – accusing him of engaging in a prolonged campaign of cyberstalking, harassment and surveillance against his wife in the months leading up to her death.

They also accused Miller of lying to federal investigators about his conduct after the fact.

According to a two-count indictment (.pdf) returned this week by a federal grand jury in Columbia, S.C., Miller, 46, is charged with cyberstalking and making materially false statements to investigators in connection with the case. The indictment spans conduct dating back to November 2022 and continuing until April 27, 2024 — the day his wife, Mica Francis Miller, was found dead in a North Carolina state park.

Prosecutors alleged Miller used electronic communications and other interstate facilities to harass, intimidate and surveil his wife – placing her in “reasonable fear of death and serious bodily injury” and causing substantial emotional distress.

***

***

ALLEGATIONS OF SURVEILLANCE, HARASSMENT AND FINANCIAL INTERFERENCE

The indictment detailed a wide-ranging pattern of alleged conduct, including repeated unwanted electronic communications, the nonconsensual posting of a nude photograph of the victim online, and the placement — or orchestration — of tracking devices on vehicles she used.

Federal prosecutors also alleged that Miller interfered with his wife’s finances and daily activities, damaged her vehicle, and subjected her to persistent monitoring and intimidation. In one instance cited by investigators, Miller allegedly contacted his wife more than 50 times in a single day.

The conduct described in the charging document mirrors — and significantly expands upon — allegations which previously surfaced in civil filings and law enforcement records uncovered by FITSNews in the wake of Mica Miller’s death.

***

***

FALSE STATEMENTS TO INVESTIGATORS

In a separate count, prosecutors alleged Miller knowingly lied to federal investigators during interviews conducted after his wife’s death.

According to the indictment, Miller falsely claimed he had hired a private investigator to protect his wife from purchasing firearms, when investigators say the investigator was instead retained to monitor her movements and communications over suspicions of adultery.

He also allegedly denied damaging her vehicle, despite evidence he purchased a tire deflation device online and sent messages to others referencing her car. Prosecutors further alleged Miller falsely claimed police had never warned him to stop contacting his wife — a statement contradicted by a March 11, 2024 interaction with a Horry County police officer who explicitly instructed him to cease contact.

***

WHAT’S NEXT

If convicted, Miller faces up to five years in federal prison on the cyberstalking charge and up to two years for making false statements, along with fines of up to $250,000 .

His federal arraignment is scheduled for January 12, 2026, in U.S. District Court in Florence, S.C.

The case against Miller is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elle E. Klein and Katie Stoughton and was investigated by a multi-agency task force including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) in North Carolina.

***

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a two-count indictment against John Paul Miller, 46, of Myrtle Beach, for cyberstalking and making false statements to federal investigators.



?https://t.co/s4mVkLp0Az pic.twitter.com/mYATWxBn9H — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) December 18, 2025

***

A CASE THAT SPARKED NATIONAL ATTENTION

As FITSNews has previously reported, Mica Miller’s death — officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina authorities — ignited national and international scrutiny following her husband’s unsettling announcement from the pulpit of Solid Rock at Market Common less than 12 hours after she died.

The circumstances surrounding her death, the timing of pending divorce proceedings, prior 911 calls and allegations of coercive control and abuse have fueled persistent questions — many of which are now reflected, at least in part, in federal charging documents.

The newly unsealed allegations mark the most detailed accounting yet of what prosecutors describe as an escalating pattern of control and harassment in the months before Mica Miller’s death.

FITSNews will continue following this case as it moves through federal court.

***

THE INDICTMENT…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

