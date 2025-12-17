The Unfinished Record of Ex-Sheriff, Convicted Felon Chuck Wright

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ANDY FANCHER

For months, FITSNews has been peeling back the veil on decades of alleged corruption tied to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

That reporting began with tips regarding former sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright, a self-described “constitutional” lawman who has since pleaded guilty in federal court to three charges related to stealing public funds and obtaining opioids through misrepresentation.

Long before Wright’s downfall became unavoidable for mainstream outlets, FITSNews confirmed he was the subject of a multi-agency criminal investigation. That confirmation came months before other media organizations acknowledged one of the region’s most prominent law enforcement figures had become a federal suspect.

FITSNews later reported a federal grand jury had been empaneled in Columbia. That development surfaced around the same time Wright abruptly exited the sheriff’s office and entered a rehabilitation facility in Florida, citing an extended medical leave of absence.

As the federal investigation expanded, FITSNews identified two additional figures central to the probe: SCSO chaplain Amos Durham and county code enforcement officer Lawson ‘L.B.’ Watson.

Both later pleaded guilty, alongside Wright, to their roles in stealing money from the public.

During that same period, FITSNews began hearing from additional law enforcement officers who described a much broader network of alleged criminal activity tied to SCSO. According to those sources, the activity extended beyond the scope of the federal inquiry and dated back as far as at least 2004 — coinciding with Wright’s first bid for sheriff.

To date, neither state nor federal authorities have publicly indicated this broader network has been examined. Instead, Wright pleaded guilty to three white-collar offenses, while state-level charges were ultimately dropped by a first-term state solicitor.

For sources integral to our coverage, that marked neither a conclusion nor a resolution.

Our newsroom continues to track a web of limited liability companies connected to a well-entrenched family whose members were previously charged with bribing law enforcement and operating an illegal gambling racket across the Carolinas.

As that fact-finding has progressed, another figure has come into focus: a helicopter pilot associated with dozens of LLCs and a prior criminal history that includes charges related to bribing law enforcement and illegal gambling operations.

Those charges have since been resolved. FITSNews notes their resolution means no claim can be made the businesses currently tied to these individuals are generating illegitimate income.

What can be said is multiple figures tied to these histories share a common institutional touchpoint: SCSO.

While a growing number of figures tied to the county’s criminal underworld have come into focus, a full accounting of Wright’s alleged network will depend on those willing to come forward.

FITSNews protects the anonymity of sources, regardless of background or position, and encourages anyone with relevant information to reach out. Tips can be submitted securely via email at tipline@fitsnews.com.

WHAT ABOUT THE STATE?

(Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

It’s worth reemphasizing that Wright was previously facing state-level charges brought by agents with the S.C State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Those charges, however, were inexplicably dropped by S.C. Tenth Circuit Solicitor Micah Black.

In his declination letter, Black acknowledged the evidence against Wright was, in his words, “overwhelming.” Even so, the case was not prosecuted. And like the former sheriff he declined to prosecute, Black has declined to answer any and all requests for comment from FITSNews.

Despite radio silence from yet another taxpayer-subsidized official, Black did not initially seek the case. Instead, it was “transferred” to his office by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson was publicly endorsed by Wright in 2018 as a defender against public corruption. Now running for governor, Wilson is working overtime to highlight political allies in his campaign materials, including former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy — the same attorney currently representing Wright in his federal case.

This month, mainstream media outlets referred to Gowdy as President Donald Trump’s “golf buddy” and reported that following an 18-hole round in November, Gowdy successfully secured a full presidential pardon for one of his clients.

Donald Trump and Chuck Wright. (Facebook) Chuck Wright and Trey Gowdy. (Facebook)

The reporting underscored Gowdy’s access to the president and arrived the same year Trump granted a last-minute pardon to former Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins, days before Jenkins was set to report to prison on federal fraud and bribery convictions.

FITSNews is continuing to examine overlapping networks involving Wright and Jenkins — some of which may not be apparent even to the former sheriffs themselves.

Nonetheless…

Wright also faces 65 “charges” filed by the S.C. State Ethics Commission.

Two of those stem from his decision to deputize his son in July 2024, despite clear rules barring public officials from using their position to benefit immediate family members. The other 63 allege that Wright used his county-issued credit card to make more than $17,000 in personal purchases.

Each count carries a maximum civil fine of $2,000 .

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

This story may be updated.

