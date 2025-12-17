John-Paul Miller Indicted

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Embattled Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller – whose “coercive control” domestic abuse allegedly led to the death of his late wife Mica Francis Miller – has been indicted by federal authorities on charges of cyberstalking and making false statements to investigators.

Details of those charges have yet to be released by federal authorities, although sources familiar with the situation indicated prosecutors in the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling were preparing to publicly announce the indictments.

Miller will reportedly not be apprehended by authorities, but will instead be issued a summons for his appearance in federal court on the charges he is now facing. A date for Miller’s initial court appearance has not been set, although sources familiar with the docket indicated it would be scheduled “within the next couple (of) weeks.”

Miller’s indictment comes nearly two years after he sparked an international firestorm with a bizarre announcement from the pulpit of his former church – Solid Rock at Market Common in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The announcement? That his wife had died less than 12 hours earlier…

(Click to view)

***

Exclusively reported at the time by FITSNews, Mica Francis Miller – an aspiring missionary and worship leader – was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at the approximately 4:23 p.m. EST on the afternoon of April 27, 2024 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina. Her body was found at this secluded location shortly after she called 911 asking the operator to pinpoint her phone’s location – stating she was “going to kill herself” and wanted her family to be able to find her body.

Mica traveled to this park from Myrtle Beach earlier in the day, and her body was found in a swampy area approximately 40 meters from where police recovered spent shell casings and her belongings. She died less than 48 hours after serving divorce papers to her estranged husband.

Mica Miller’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband revealed it – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse leveled against him in multiple court filings and previous 911 calls – have raised doubts.

The circumstances surrounding her death quickly raised questions – especially after John-Paul Miller instructed his congregation to “leave church quietly” after his announcement and not discuss her death.

“Don’t talk about the announcement,” Miller admonished his congregants.

Miller also hastily whipped up an obituary for his late wife which led readers to believe theirs was a happy, loving relationship full of joy and mutual admiration – something subsequent revelations have proved was patently false.

***

Suspicion deepened when a flat, unnerving 911 call connected to Mica Miller’s death surfaced — its monotone delivery and unnatural cadence prompting some to speculate it might have been generated (or manipulated) by artificial intelligence. The call remains the subject of contentious debate to this day.

In addition to the federal investigation into John-Paul Miller, his case has prompted multiple civil suits – including complaints against him alleging the sexual abuse of minors, emotional trauma, harassment and abuse of power.

It also prompted authorities in Myrtle Beach to take another look at the drowning death of Chris Skinner, a 41-year-old motivational speaker and quadriplegic who drowned in a neighborhood pool on September 6, 2021. Skinner was married to Suzie Skinner, John-Paul Miller’s former alleged paramour who became his wife in June of this year.

Developing…

***

