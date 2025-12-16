The Coercive Control Bill That Could Reshape South Carolina Family Court

The proposal would expand how abuse is defined — and how judges weigh it in divorce and custody cases.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

After a high-profile bill seeking to criminalize “coercive control” stalled in the South Carolina Senate earlier this year, state lawmakers have returned with a markedly different approach — one that could have far broader consequences for domestic violence cases, divorce proceedings and child custody disputes statewide.

After being pre-filed last week, the bill landed in the Senate judiciary committee.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch of Murrells Inlet, S.C. who sponsored prior coercive-control legislation, is again carrying the proposal. But unlike S. 588 — which would have created a new standalone felony offense — S. 702 takes a more sweeping, structural route: embedding coercive control into multiple sections of South Carolina law at once.

The shift comes amid sustained public attention to coercive control following the death of Mica Francis Miller, a Myrtle Beach worship leader whose case was first reported by FITSNews. Miller’s case has since become a flashpoint in the national conversation about psychological abuse and domestic violence.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

FROM FELONY TO FRAMEWORK

As FITSNews previously reported, S. 588 was introduced in April 2025 — one year after Mica Miller’s death — and proposed creating a new felony offense punishable by up to ten years in prison. That bill detailed extensive examples of coercive behavior and spelled out admissible evidence for prosecutors – ranging from text messages and financial records to diaries and body-camera footage.

Despite strong advocacy from Miller’s family and supporters, S. 588 was never advanced — a familiar fate for prior coercive control proposals in South Carolina.

S. 702 represents a notable departure from prior proposals. Rather than creating a new felony, the bill rewrites existing statutes to formally recognize coercive control as a form of domestic abuse — with consequences that extend well beyond criminal court.

***

***

WHAT S. 702 WOULD DO

If enacted, S. 702 would expand South Carolina’s definition of a “household member” to include people who are currently in — or have previously been in — dating relationships. The bill would also statutorily define “coercive control” as a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with a person’s free will and personal liberty – and would make coercive control an unlawful act under the state’s domestic violence law.

Beyond the criminal code, the legislation would add coercive control, stalking, and harassment as explicit grounds for divorce – and incorporate coercive control into family court definitions of abuse. This would allow allegations of stalking and harassment to support protective orders.

The bill would further require family court judges to consider coercive control, stalking, and harassment when determining child custody and evaluating a child’s best interests.

The measure would effectively allow allegations of coercive control to influence criminal charges, divorce proceedings, protective orders, and custody determinations — even in the absence of a felony conviction.

***

***

A RESPONSE TO SYSTEMIC FAILURES

For advocates, the move reflects a growing recognition that abuse often does not begin — or end — with physical violence.

That reality has been underscored by high-profile cases involving Mica Miller and Gabby Petito, which have highlighted how isolation, intimidation, surveillance, financial control and psychological manipulation can escalate long before visible injuries appear.

“Abusers don’t look for strong-willed people they can’t control,” retired South Carolina law enforcement officer and domestic violence expert Brian Bennett previously told FITSNews. “They seek out those they can manipulate, and they refine their tactics over time.”

Miller’s family has echoed that sentiment repeatedly, releasing an exhaustive document known as “Mica’s List” that detailed years of alleged coercive behavior — including isolation, tracking, financial control, manipulation of electronic devices, and alleged sexual and physical abuse — much of which, they argue, fell outside the reach of existing law.

“If Mica was your daughter,” the family asked lawmakers, “where would you send her for help?”

***

***

A QUIETER — BUT BROADER SHIFT

Critics of coercive control laws have long argued such statutes are difficult to enforce and risk subjectivity — concerns that surfaced in the United Kingdom after similar legislation was adopted in 2015, when early studies found cases challenging to prosecute. S. 702 appears to sidestep some of those criticisms not by narrowing the concept, but by lowering the threshold for when coercive control matters legally.

Unlike the earlier felony proposal, S. 588 — which required prosecutors to prove a repeated pattern causing fear of violence or severe psychological harm — S. 702 allows coercive control allegations to surface in civil and family court proceedings, where standards of proof are lower and consequences, particularly in custody disputes, can be significant. That shift has drawn comparatively little public scrutiny, even as the bill advances with far less debate than its criminal predecessor.

The broader context is hard to ignore. South Carolina continues to lag behind much of the country in recognizing non-physical abuse, and the Palmetto State remains among the most dangerous states in the nation for women.

It also still lacks a standalone felony strangulation law, despite overwhelming evidence linking strangulation to future homicide. Against that backdrop, high-profile cases like Miller’s have underscored how warning signs of abuse are often missed or dismissed until it is too late. Whether S. 702 would meaningfully close those gaps remains an open question.

FITSNews will continue tracking the bill’s progress, as well as investigating the cases and systemic failures that brought the issue to the forefront.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

