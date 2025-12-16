Josh Kimbrell: Bloodsport Politics and the Price of Principle

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JOSH KIMBRELL

***

There is an expression that I have found to be true: there’s politics, then there are South Carolina politics, with the latter being a bloodsport. This is as true as the Gospel and is on full display in the current political environment. The abuse my family and I have endured since July is proof positive that this truism is, in fact, true. I announced for Governor of South Carolina on June 28th of this year – Carolina Day – and the world, at least for us, has never been the same since. South Carolina is worth the sacrifice, but it does not make the price any less painful to pay.

I was elected to the SC Senate in 2020 and did not come from a political family. In fact, I was the first of my immediate family to even go to college, much less get involved in elective politics.

Since entering the Senate in 2021, I have fought tirelessly against the entrenched establishment to help cut taxes – including the largest income tax cut in state history – reduce frivolous regulations, pass meaningful regulatory reforms, defend parental rights, protect life, and advance a range of measures that put everyday South Carolinians first, of which I have always considered myself one. This has not always sat well with the entrenched political and special interest class, which feel that it is their birthright to run this State and the people who live in it and, to borrow the name of an old movie, The Empire Strikes Back.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In recent months, since July of this year, this outlet – and occasionally others – have run breathless stories painting a tale of envy, greed, and political ambition to try and paint me as a villain in a years-long business venture I helped found with a man named Frank George Rogers.

While I agree there has been a tale here of envy, greed, and political ambition, it is not on the part of my wife and me, but my dishonest ex-business partner and the law firm he hired to help him spread the lies he told. I find it less than coincidental that he filed his lawsuit roughly ten (10) days after I announced for Governor of South Carolina and did so under false pretense and with no factual support for his false claims.

The law firm he utilized to file this suit had been in existence less than ninety (90) days at the time of the lawsuit being filed, and after he had been briefed on the sale of the company I almost singlehandedly built while he stood idly by as an absentee partner. Rogers alleges that he was never aware of a potential sale, didn’t know investors were meeting, and was “in the dark,” when he had been invited to numerous meetings with investors, had been briefed on the sale before Easter of this year, and called me dozens of times a week for years prior. Rogers filed this suit for selfish reasons and used a political moment to try and exact personal gain for himself and his family at the expense of everyone else. It is a classic case of what psychologists call projection.

***

***

After Rogers filed his lawsuit in July, several air charter investors sued him for contract interference and damages. Rogers faces multiple lawsuits from a former senior employee and several investors over his hostile takeover and subsequent mismanagement of the airline. No other event has received as much intense coverage as the lawsuit involving an incumbent Senator. Nevertheless, even earlier this month, Rogers lost two (2) motions to dismiss in front of two (2) different judges in lawsuits filed against him because of what he did in July, with more procedural hearings coming in January. This further weakens the legitimacy of his false claims and raises real questions about the true motivation behind the litigation he filed on the part of both him and the law firm that represents him.

For the curious reader, a sample of the cases filed against Rogers since he took this egregious action this summer are as follows:

1.) A Claim and Delivery Action filed by former Director of Maintenance for non-payment of ongoing lease purchase contract(s) for equipment needed for the aircraft. This case may be viewed on the Spartanburg County Public Index as Case No. 2025CP4204822. 2.) Two Contract Interference Cases filed by two investors who helped build the air carrier, filed because of “Defendant’s (Rogers) hostile takeover of Exodus was an intentional act, by the defendant, that caused (buyer) to back-out of the Letter of Intent and ended the sale of Exodus Aircraft, LLC to (buyer). There was no justification for Defendant’s hostile takeover of Exodus Aircraft, LLC or interference with this Letter of Intent and the pending sale of Exodus Aircraft to (buyer).” (Case No. 2025CP2306449 and Case No. 2025CP2306447). 3.) Further, former Exodus Employee(s) have filed complaints with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting unsafe maintenance and safety practices by Exodus Aircraft, LLC under Mr. Rogers’ leadership since I departed the Company as CEO and Accountable Manager in July 2025 following Mr. Rogers’ hostile takeover.

Lawfare is becoming a regular part of American politics, particularly when a political candidate is not of the political establishment class. Look no further than the attempts to persecute – even prosecute – President Donald Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 elections as evidence. Anyone who is not of the blueblood political breeding, is not willing to play by the rules the establishment has established, and unwilling to “kiss the ring” of the political class is a target of the oligarchs.

If Donald J. Trump was not immune from such persecution, then clearly, neither am I. The great comfort my family and I have this Christmas Season: The Messiah Himself was falsely accused and persecuted by the establishment of His day, and He prevailed. By His grace, these lies will be exposed, and my family and I will move past the persecution of those motivated by envy, greed, and political agendas.

***

***

The facts are becoming clearer for anyone willing to examine them: everyone involved in establishing, building, and growing our air carrier business was working together toward shared success. Frank George Rogers and his lawyers are working together to destroy all that had been built by sacrifice, hard work, and delayed gratification. Indeed, envy and greed are part of this story, but not on the part of all the innocent people Frank has sued – whether part of my family or not – but on the part of him and his legal team.

What has happened to my family since July is wrong but make no mistake: I will fight like hell to ensure that these lies are defeated and this wrong is righted. I don’t back down. I have fought my entire adult life against the entrenched interests that believe it is their divine right to rule South Carolina, and I plan to go nowhere. With a strong legal team and the resilience that defines our state, we will overcome this attack and continue the work of defending freedom, cutting taxes, protecting life, and standing up for hardworking South Carolinians who just want to live in peace.

The people of this state deserve a governor who will never cower, never bow to the establishment, and always fight for them – and that is exactly what I intend to do.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Josh Kimbrell represents the people of S.C. Senate District 11 in the Palmetto State’s General Assembly.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

