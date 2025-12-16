Bond Denied for North Charleston Illegal Alien Charged With Assaulting Officer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

A 24 year-old illegal alien named Alexander Garcia Vargas has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after striking multiple agents and police vehicles with his car while attempting to flee Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers acting on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The alleged assault took place during immigration enforcement operations conducted earlier this month in North Charleston, S.C.

According to an affidavit (.pdf) filed in federal court by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special agent David Moody, federal agents were enforcing immigration laws on December, 6, 2025 on Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

The affidavit noted federal law enforcement have identified Dorchester Road “as a place where high numbers of illegal aliens reside.”

Moody alleged agents identified Vargas’ vehicle after running the plates on his dark colored Infiniti sedan.

Officers then began to effectuate a traffic stop after noting Vargas’ records indicated he had a final order of removal.

While Vargas did reportedly stop – even showing officers an his ID through his window – according to the affidavit he “became non-compliant and resisted and impeded officers’ attempts to remove him from the vehicle and arrest him for immigration violations.”

This non-compliance resulted in the smashing of Vargas’ driver’s side window.

“ERO Officer Bryan Moser attempted to breach the driver’s side window to unlock the door,” the filing states.

After Moser smashed his window, Vargas allegedly drove away from the scene of the traffic stop, barreling into multiple police vehicles and slicing Moser’s arm in the process.

Vargas’ ‘Grand Theft Auto: North Charleston’ criminal illegal alien crash-out came to an end when he allegedly struck a third DHS vehicle, disabling his own and resulting in his apprehension and transportation to the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Vargas’ original detention and preliminary hearing was delayed by a day as there were no translators available when he was set to appear before before U.S. magistrate judge Mary Gordon Baker.

Bond was denied the following day once a translator was available.

Vargas’ case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Cole Shannon.

