Gamecock Great Steve Taneyhill Passes Away

“At a time when the program seemed hopeless, he gave us all hope…”

by WILL FOLKS

***

Former University of South Carolina starting quarterback Steve Taneyhill passed away early Monday morning (December 15, 2025), multiple media outlets are reporting.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania native – who energized a generation of Gamecock football fans with his trademark blonde locks and “signature” swagger – was 52 years old. He had reportedly been battling cancer and died in his sleep, sources familiar with the situation confirmed.

During his four years at South Carolina from 1992-1995, Tanneyhill rewrote the Gamecock record book. He remains the school’s career leader in touchdown passes ( 62 ) and completions ( 753 ) – and is also the school’s single-season record-holder for touchdown passes ( 29 ). Tanneyhill ranks No. 2 all-time in school history in passing yardage ( 8,782 yards), No. 3 in career wins ( 20 ) and holds the school record for most total offense in a single game – racking up 512 yards in a 65-39 road win over Mississippi State in 1995.

Tanneyhill was named South Carolina’s starting quarterback midway through the program’s inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) – leading the Gamecocks’ to wins in five of their last six games in 1992 following an 0-5 start. One of those wins – a 21-6 victory over No. 15 Mississippi State – was South Carolina’s first-ever SEC victory.

Sports Illustrated named Tanneyhill college football’s top freshman for his exploits, while decades later Gamecock fans still remember the indelible impact his accomplishments had on the program.

***

“At a time when the program seemed hopeless, he gave us all hope,” JC Shurburtt of The Big Spur noted. “He was one of those charismatic change agents that has blessed Carolina football through the years with a renewed hope, fight and confidence.”

After a disappointing 1993 campaign marred by multiple close losses, Tanneyhill led South Carolina to its first-ever bowl victory following the 1994 season – a 24-21 win over West Virginia. Tanneyhill was named the MVP of the bowl game – running and throwing for touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ historic victory over the Mountaineers.

Upon leaving South Carolina, Taneyhill embarked on a career as a high school football coach – winning three state championships at Chesterfield High School. He also coached at Union High School.

In addition to his coaching career, Taneyhill owned multiple restaurants and bars across the Palmetto State – including the famed Group Therapy bar in the Five Points region of downtown Columbia, S.C.

***

Well …. I just bought Breakers and Breakers Live. Breakers is changing to CB-18. Gamecocks let’s SHAKE THIS PLACE. Glad to be joined with @cocks_by_90 on this venture. Popping Bottles and cheering for the Gamecocks all year long… pic.twitter.com/RtZepvPC7L — steve taneyhill (@coacht18) July 10, 2023

***

Tanneyhill – who stated he wished to be remembered as “that crazy, Yankee quarterback” – cemented his South Carolina legend when he signed his name on Clemson‘s famed midfield Tiger Paw following a 24-13 upset win at Death Valley in the final game of his freshman season.

Tanneyhill completed 19 of 29 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns in South Carolina’s shocking victory over the heavily favored Tigers.

“I’ll be back in a couple years to make sure it’s still there,” Taneyhill said of his signature.

He was true to his word, leading the Gamecocks to a 33-7 drubbing of the Tigers two years later in Death Valley. Taneyhill liked to boast that he was “3-0 in Death Valley,” referring to the two road wins over Clemson as well as an 18-17 victory over LSU in Baton Rouge in 1994 – the last time the Gamecocks defeated the Bayou Bengals on the road.

South Carolina has not enjoyed many high points on the gridiron, with the Gamecocks posting an all-time record of 657-629-44 ( .510 ). Taneyhill’s time in Columbia gave long-suffering Gamecock fans a rare glimpse at what the program could be – which makes his passing an especially bitter pill to swallow following the disastrous season that just concluded.

***

