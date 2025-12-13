Becky Hill Plea Deal, Clemson President Resigns, S.C. Hemp Battle – Week in Review 12/13/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our media outlet led the way on several major South Carolina stories this week – most notably a controversial plea deal reached between prosecutors and disgraced ex-Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Hill is the former public official whose jury tampering has jeopardized the hard-won guilty verdicts secured three years ago by state prosecutors against convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. The tampering – and alleged jury rigging – forms the basis of Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial, which will be heard by the S.C. supreme court on February 11, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

In our first segment this week, research director Jenn Wood and I discussed the details of Hill’s controversial guilty plea on misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and perjury charges – and the potential of that plea to impact the Murdaugh saga moving forward.

We also discussed several other “loose ends” in this case – and whether prosecutors would even opt to retry Muradugh in the event he is granted a new trial (the confessed fraudster is currently serving lengthy state and federal sentences for the financial crimes he pleaded guilty to).

In our second segment, Jenn and I discussed the latest fallout from the Clemson University development scandal – specifically the abrupt resignation of university president James P. Clements earlier this week.

Clements’ decision has fanned the flames of this scandal – which according to our sources may involve a nascent criminal component.

Finally, our Erin Parrott and I discussed a massive sting operation in the Palmetto State focused on illegal intoxicants sold at vape shops – an emerging front in the multi-billion dollar hemp regulation battle. Erin broke down the charges filed against defendants in this case, while Dylan Nolan joined me for an update on the broader regulatory battle unfolding in Washington, D.C. and in Columbia, S.C.

As always, thanks so much to everyone who watched this week's program.

