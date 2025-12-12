Sources: S.C. Lawmakers Threaten Supreme Court

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina lawmakers have reportedly made veiled – and overt – threats to members of the S.C. supreme court following the justices’ recent rebuke of an unconstitutional legislative pay raise.

Earlier this year, state senators Shane Martin, Matt Leber and Darrell Jackson introduced a budget proviso that would have given lawmakers an additional $25,500 apiece in taxpayer-funded compensation between July 2025 and November 2026. Rubber-stamped by fiscally liberal, status quo governor Henry McMaster, these unconstitutional pay raises would have deprived taxpayers of an estimated $4.3 million in illegal legislative compensation over that time frame.

Would have… had fiscally conservative state senator Wes Climer not sued his colleagues to block the raises from taking effect.

As we reported last month, the court’s five justices unanimously sided with Climer and struck down the extra money – which expressly violated the clear language of the S.C. Constitution (Article III, Section 19). According to the Palmetto State’s founding document, “no General Assembly shall have the power to increase the per diem of its own members.”

“Notwithstanding this court’s strong and longstanding respect for the separation of powers and legislative deference, where a legislative enactment clearly contravenes our constitution, we have a duty to declare the legislative enactment unconstitutional,” chief justice John Kittredge wrote in an opinion endorsed by all four of the court’s associate justices (John Few, George C. “Buck” James Jr., Garrison Hill and Letitia Verdin).

As we noted at the time, the court’s decision represented “a rare rebuke of the legislature by the judicial branch, which typically does the bidding of the powerful lawmakers who control the appointment, reappointment, salaries and budgets of Palmetto State justices and judges.”

Additionally, we noted state lawmakers routinely seek revenge whenever the court challenges them – as they are doing now against a justice who (correctly) called them out over their initial handling of the abortion issue. Lawmakers are currently conspiring to install one of their own – former S.C. House speaker Jay Lucas – after justice Few forced them to revisit their first bill limiting abortions in the Palmetto State.

FITSNews has criticized these machinations, arguing powerful lawyer-legislators – many of whom are profiting handsomely off of court rulings – are eroding the independence of the judicial branch by exerting improper, undue political influence over the selection of judges and, by extension, the rulings they reach.

“Unfortunately, there is no separation of powers in South Carolina… as the lawyer-legislator jihad against Few capably demonstrates,” we recently editorialized. “And no separation of powers means there are no checks – and no balances – on legislative control.”

In recent weeks, “legislative control” has assumed a more sinister tone as at least one member of the S.C. Senate has reportedly “declared war” on the court in the aftermath of its ruling on the pay raises.

“Some senators have adopted a retaliatory posture,” a judicial branch source confirmed to FITSNews.

The source declined to name any of the senators allegedly engaged in retaliatory behavior, but the inter-branch battle was said to have included specific threats against the judiciary’s budget – and individual justices. Also, chief justice Kittredge was reportedly told he would not be invited to present his agency’s 2026-2027 budget request to the S.C. Senate this year – and at least one senator has reportedly refused to appear at events alongside Kittredge, telling organizers he would not be appearing on any panel or dais which included the chief justice.

None of our sources would identify the senator in question, however, citing a fear of retribution.

Reached for comment about the alleged threats, Climer said they were yet another reason why South Carolina must pass judicial reform that enhances constitutional separation of powers.

“I hope this isn’t true, but if it is, it would be yet another shameful example of why we need judicial reform,” Climer told FITSNews. “The legislature has too much power over the judiciary and is all too willing to abuse it.”

Meanwhile, Isle of Palms, S.C. businessman Rom Reddy, whose DOGE SC group is pushing a comprehensive judicial reform bill as part of its broader agenda – said the alleged threats were indicative of a fundamental imbalance in power between South Carolina’s ostensibly co-equal branches of government.

“Here is a perfect example of a too-powerful legislative branch,” Reddy said. “They do not like the decision of the judicial branch and they feel like they can exercise their power and intimidate those associated with a judicial ruling. Enough already. Now wonder how a citizen feels when the lawyer-legislator is on the other side intimidating the judge they appoint. Judicial reform is just the first step toward a strong citizen/weak government system that our founders fought and died for.”

