South Carolina Assessor Arrested for Assault

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

A tax assessor in rural South Carolina has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly striking a citizen who came to his office with questions about her tax bill.

Benjamin “Gerry” Coleman, 75, of Saluda, S.C. was arrested last Tuesday (December 2, 2025) and charged with third degree assault and battery after allegedly striking 51-year-old Christie Culbreath during a heated exchange over her property taxes.

Coleman is the tax assessor for Edgefield County, a rural county on the Georgia-South Carolina border that’s home to an estimated 29,500 people. His office has been managing a reassessment program over the last few months – one scheduled to conclude on December 31, 2025.

“We appreciate your cooperation and want to make this process as smooth as possible,” a message from Coleman’s office noted in describing the reassessments.

Culbreath’s experience with the assessor was anything but smooth, however.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to police reports obtained by reporter Greg Rickabaugh of The Augusta Press, Culbreath went to Coleman’s office at around 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. During a conversation about her tax bill, Coleman allegedly became “agitated” and struck her in the face.

Culbreath provided the Edgefield Police Department (EPD) with a cellphone video of the encounter, per the report, which depicted the conversation, the escalation of tensions and the alleged strike.

Culbreath allegedly sustained injuries during the incident which prompted her to seek medical treatment. According to Rickabaugh, she has “retained an attorney” related to those injuries.

“Police attempted to locate Coleman at the office shortly after the report was filed, but staff told officers he had already left for home in his truck,” Rickabaugh noted in his coverage. “Investigators later secured a warrant for his arrest.”

Coleman was booked at the Edgefield County detention center in the aftermath of the alleged assault. He was given a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $1,087.50 . His initial court hearing on this charge has been scheduled for January 22, 2026.

Count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to Coleman’s case – as well as any updates on his status as the top tax official for Edgefield County.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

