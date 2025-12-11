Gil Gatch: A Respectful Defense of Henry McMaster’s Steady Leadership

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by GIL GATCH

***

Recently, I was honored and humbled to receive a re-election endorsement from DOGESC and its leader, Rom Reddy. Over the past year, I have come to know and admire Rom and his wife, Renee Reddy, and consider them both to be friends. They are passionate advocates, fearless voices, and tireless in their pursuit of a greater good for our state.

And like all true friendships, ours allows room for disagreement.

After reading Rom’s recent piece on Governor Henry McMaster’s service, I feel compelled, respectfully and in good faith, to offer a different perspective.

***

In the past decade, under the steady leadership of Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, South Carolina has not merely endured — it has prospered. While other states stumbled through storms of uncertainty, ours found its footing. While others lost their way to division or disorder, we remained anchored in principle.

First, our economy has grown stronger by the year. We’ve seen record-breaking job creation, historic levels of private investment, and a renaissance in manufacturing and innovation. These occurred not through federal bailouts, but through conservative stewardship led by the McMaster administration.

Second, Governor McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette have governed with a rare mix of restraint and resolve. They resisted the temptation to shut down our economy when fear was fashionable. And thanks to that courage, South Carolina emerged from the pandemic stronger, not shattered.

Third, they have never forgotten the simple dignity of everyday citizens. Teacher pay has been raised, tuition frozen, taxes cut, and surpluses returned to the taxpayers, not the bureaucrats. The result? Our state works for its citizens, not above them.

***

***

While the list of accomplishments is much, much longer, do we have more to do? Absolutely and without question. And here, I agree with Rom: we must press forward.

That’s why I am proud to be the lead sponsor on two key legislative initiatives that Rom is championing. His voice has brought needed attention to real issues, and I am grateful for it. But progress must be paired with perspective. We must not become so enamored with perfection that we lose sight of what is good.

South Carolina may not be a perfect state, but it is a great one. And much of that greatness is owed to the stable, principled, conservative leadership of Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Their vision has given us prosperity. Their wisdom has kept us steady. And their service deserves more than passing praise. It deserves our gratitude.

In the spirit of honest and cordial disagreement, I offer these thoughts not to rebuke but as a differing opinion among friends who share similar conservative values.

***

Gil Gatch (Provided)

Gil Gatch is a lawyer-legislator from Summerville SC. He is entering his sixth year as a member of the General Assembly.

***

