Statewide S.C. Vape Shop Sting

by WILL FOLKS

***

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and their law enforcement partners conducted “coordinated enforcement operations” this week targeting illegal intoxicants sold at vape shops across the Palmetto State, multiple sources familiar with these operations confirmed to FITSNews.

Potentially hundreds of charges against dozens of defendants are expected to be filed in the coming days in connection with this statewide sting – with multiple defendants scheduled to appear at a mass arraignment at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning (December 11, 2025) before S.C. circuit court judge Heath Taylor.

Following this mass arraignment, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – whose statewide grand jury division is leading the prosecutions tied to these raids – is scheduled to address the charges in detail at a press conference tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday morning (December 12, 2025).

Neither SLED nor Wilson’s office had any official comment on the operation ahead of Friday’s press conference.

According to our sources, SLED agents and local law enforcement officers raided “dozens of stores” earlier this week – seizing products and cash. News reports from Darlington, Florence, Greenville and Surfside Beach offered glimpses into some of the law enforcement activity, while the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted details from one enforcement action on its social media pages.

***

***

GCSO indicated its raid – which featured assistance from numerous local law enforcement partners – was part of an “on-going investigation involving the distribution of illegal marijuana products.”

“This investigation was launched, in part, due to complaints of high school age children using similar products,” the agency noted.

While it is unclear whether the Greenville County raid was tied to the broader statewide operation, it’s clear law enforcement and prosecutors in the Palmetto State – led by assistant attorney general Jennifer McKellar – are undertaking a major, coordinated push to shut down synthetic cannabinoids and other illegal intoxicants sold at vape shops.

“These products are incredibly dangerous,” SLED chief Mark Keel said at a legislative hearing on the issue held last month. “These users have no idea what they are ingesting.”

Keel is absolutely correct on that count. Back in September, FITSNews published an in-depth story on the case of 29-year-old Zachary East Elias of Columbia, S.C. Elias is facing two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a graphic shooting that took place at Budiman’s Smokeshop & Art Gallery in Rock Hill, S.C. at approximately 9:40 p.m. EST on December 4, 2024.

***

***

According to police, Elias entered the store wearing no shirt and shoes – armed with an assault rifle. After inquiring as to the whereabouts of the “mushroom man,” he opened fire – killing 27-year-old Celci Johnson (an employee at the smoke shop) and 49-year-old Emad Saadalla (one of its customers). Saadalla’s wife also sustained a gunshot wound – but survived the shooting.

Elias’ attorney, Alexandra Benevento, said the shooting was the result of “involuntary intoxication induced by mislabeled and deceptively marketed products sold as legal substances.” Specifically, the products which led to his were “marketed as containing only lawful mushroom derivatives” and were “explicitly promoted as a CBD-style legal alternative” by the smoke shop.

Unbeknownst to Elias, subsequent tests on the chocolate bars conducted by SLED revealed they contained Psilocin, “an illegal, dangerous Schedule I controlled substance.” After consuming the bars, Elias allegedly “suffered acute drug-induced psychosis”

“Zach’s alleged actions were not the product of malice, planning or criminal disposition, but rather the direct and involuntary effect of ingesting a mislabeled, illegal product,” his bond motion (.pdf) noted.

***

While Keel highlighted the dangers associated with unregulated substances being sold at vape and smoke shops, his testimony also laid bare the challenges associated with regulating these substances.

“They’re everywhere,” Keel said, adding the current regulatory framework was “unenforceable.”

“We don’t have the manpower to seize, store and analyze the quantity of THC products that are in our state today,” Keel told lawmakers.

Clearly, though, police are attempting to more aggressively enforce state-mandated levels for the amount of Tetrahydrocannabinol (i.e. “THC,” the principle psychoactive component of cannabis) permitted under current state hemp laws. They are also zeroing in on the distribution networks behind some of these products, sources familiar with the focus of the ongoing investigation told FITSNews.

***

S.C. assistant attorney general Jennifer McKellar of the statewide grand jury division of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson‘s office meets with Upstate law enforcement partners. (Facebook)

***

Critics of the enforcement action say police and prosecutors are trying to “arrest their way” out of a problem that ought to be addressed legislatively – accusing them of pandering to the politicians in the S.C. General Assembly rather than conducting a meaningful crackdown.

“They want to look like they’re doing something to give the legislature cover for not doing anything,” a source skeptical of the new law enforcement push told FITSNews. “This is a political, (cover your ass) clickbait prosecution – not a real crackdown.”

This skeptic further accused SLED and the attorney general of “going after the wrong people” – saying those who distribute mislabeled products are culpable, not vape shop owners who sell them based on these false representations.

The statewide sting comes as South Carolina lawmakers are considering the passage of a new regulatory framework for hemp-infused products. Meanwhile, federal lawmakers took action against “marijuana-adjacent” products last month – although these new federal prohibitions do not take effect until November 2026.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments related to this investigation, including Thursday’s arraignment and Friday’s press conference at the attorney general’s office.

***

