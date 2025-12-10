Rom Reddy: Henry McMaster’s ‘Lost Decade’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ROM REDDY

***

I saw a recent article bragging about Henry McMaster’s high approval ratings. Let me tell you something about approval ratings. It is easy to be popular when you never rock the boat. It is easy to have high numbers when you avoid tough fights and never do anything that risks upsetting anyone. Popularity is not leadership.

Henry McMaster has been governor longer than anyone in South Carolina history. No one has had more time or more opportunity to reshape our state. And what did we get in return? The lost decade. Ten years of the state General Fund almost doubling, a bloated agency state that is two to four times the size of competitive states like Florida on a per capita basis and a South Carolina that continues to sit at the bottom of every measurable category that matters for families.

Our roads are still a disaster. Our K-12 education system is ranked 42/50 which is a disgrace and our judicial system is still controlled by lawyer legislators which is unconstitutional. Our small businesses are still suffocated by regulations that are almost twice that of California on a per capita basis. Our families are still crushed by one of the worst tax structures in the entire country.

***

RELATED | DOGE SC ROLLS OUT JUDICIAL REFORM BILLS

***

Approval ratings do not fix any of that.

It is not hard to be liked when you do nothing. It is not hard to maintain popularity when you avoid bold reforms. It is not hard to look good when you refuse to challenge the insiders and instead let the bureaucracy run the state while you cut ribbons and give speeches. Meanwhile, the Legislature consolidates power, the agencies grow, the Constitution gets ignored, and South Carolina continues to fall behind states like Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and North Carolina.

The truth is simple. Leadership is not about making everyone happy. Leadership is about doing the hard things that move a state forward.

Popularity is not progress. Approval is not achievement. And South Carolina deserves better than a governor who spent a decade watching the ship drift while other states sprinted ahead.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

It is time for a new era of leadership in this state. Bold leadership. Courageous leadership. Leadership that is willing to disrupt the insiders, dismantle the bureaucracy, restore the Constitution, and rebuild South Carolina into the greatest citizen first state in America. It can be done as long as we don’t fall for the BS we have been fed and foster divisions that benefit the politicians. We are all made in the image of God and we are God’s children. God wants us to find the common good not divide and hate each other. That is the dream our founders fought and died for. Our Revolution is fighting to restore that dream.

Henry McMaster should have been more like Ron Desantis. Do bold things. Rock the boat. Get results. And to hell with the approval ratings.

The lost decade must end. And the Palmetto Revolution will make sure it does. It starts with all of us not buying into these polished messages that put lipstick on a pig.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Rom Reddy (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Rom Reddy, a businessman from Isle of Palms, S.C., is the founder of the DOGE SC movement.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

