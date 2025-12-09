Public Corruption Must Have Consequences

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Six years ago, this media outlet laid down the gauntlet regarding the prosecution of public corruption cases in South Carolina. In the aftermath of yet another law-breaking sheriff receiving a slap on the wrist for his crimes (sound familiar?), we called for mandatory minimum sentences for elected/appointed officials who were found guilty of betraying the public trust.

Actually, it was nine years ago – in December of 2016 – when we first called for the imposition of “real consequences for violations of the public trust,” specifically “jail time for politicians when they break the law.”

Has that standard been approached (let alone adopted) in the Palmetto State over the past decade?

Hell no…

Within the past week, two former public officials who abused their authority were allowed to walk out of court without spending a single day in jail – let alone serving the 3-6 month mandatory minimum sentences we proposed back in January of 2020 as part of a comprehensive, long-overdue ethics reform overhaul.

***

“There is one brand of justice for those with influence … and another for the rest of us,” we editorialized at the time. “If you wield power and get caught abusing it for your own ends … you can expect little more than a slap on the wrist (assuming you are ever even caught/ charged to begin with).”

“It is a license to steal, essentially,” we added.

This culture of criminal permissiveness remains the modus operandi for South Carolina’s “justice” system, which continues to coddle institutional corruption by refusing to hold those who engage in it even remotely accountable for their actions.

Absent the deterrent of jail time, “corruption will continue to run rampant in South Carolina” we predicted six years ago.

Well guess what…

Most people reading this are doubtless picturing disgraced Colleton County clerk Becky Hill right about now (and with good reason) – but there are numerous other cases crying out for accountability. For example, just last week a former state representative named Rick Martin pleaded guilty to one count of “unlawful communication” in connection with an open and shut public corruption case.

***

***

A foster parent and church leader originally accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Martin “use(d) his position to try to influence an investigation” by the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS) into an incident at his home.

“Do you know who I am?” Martin told an agency caseworker, according to prosecutors.

“I’m going to take DSS down,” he vowed.

Martin further threatened the director of the agency – telling him to do his bidding “as fast as possible” assuming he “liked his job” and wanted to keep it. He also threatened to “devastate” SCDSS by cutting its funding in the state budget, claiming he had contacted nearly two dozen fellow lawmakers to assist him in leveraging the power of the purse toward these nefarious ends.

This is as definitional a public corruption case as you are going to see – and, thankfully, Martin’s arrest on the original charges did lead to his suspension from office and eventual defeat at the polls. But there was zero criminal accountability for this out-of-control lawmaker.

His case was strung along… and then we were all essentially told “move along, nothing to see here.”

Prosecutor Kinli Abee – who works in the office of attorney general Alan Wilson – agreed to dismiss Martin’s delinquency charge (and a misconduct in office indictment handed down after his repeated threats against public officials) in exchange for his “unlawful communication” plea. S.C. circuit court judge Jane H. Merrill then sentenced Martin to thirty days in jail on this reduced charge – but she suspended this anemic sentence pending his completion of an anger management course.

Martin left the courtroom a free man.

***

***

Representing the former lawmaker in court? Powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford, one of the many elected officials who wields disproportionate influence over who gets to sit on the bench in the Palmetto State – arguably the most galling example of how South Carolina’s system remains rigged in favor of those in charge.

Did Rutherford’s presence in court impact prosecutorial and judicial decisions? And did those decisions lead to uneven justice in Martin’s case?

The fact we even have to ask these questions is a problem… and the fact we know the answers to them shows we are nowhere near a solution.

“If citizens want real accountability when their money is stolen, when their rights are violated, when their trust is abused and when their faith in the institutions they rely upon for equal justice is betrayed, then they have to insist upon it … and that starts by making their elected leaders insist upon it,” we editorialized five years ago. “Unfortunately, too often these elected leaders are the ones profiting from the current system (and its lack of accountability).”

The only thing that’s changed over the last half-decade? The breadth, depth and cost of corruption in South Carolina.

Don’t get me wrong: it’s gratifying to see FITSNews leading a conversation about judicial integrity in the Palmetto State – especially as it relates to exposing sweetheart deals for violent criminals. Hopefully, the pressure being brought to bear on this issue by a growing reform movement will keep crime rates falling (although even one lost life due to institutional leniency is one too many).

But it’s fleeting progress based on the threat of public embarrassment, not serious structural reform. We must never content ourselves with partially addressing just one facet of our badly broken “injustice” system – especially not when widespread graft and corruption from our leaders (along with a glaring bias against business) remain every bit as institutionally ingrained as the accommodation of those who shed blood.

Lawmakers must either belatedly embrace a comprehensive ethics reform agenda – including real consequences for public corruption – or be replaced by representatives who will.

***

