S.C. Educators Exposed: November 2025

by ERIN PARROTT

Continuing our monthly FITSNews coverage of educator misconduct across South Carolina, we are reviewing the latest disciplinary rulings issued by the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE) against teachers and other school officials in the Palmetto State.

In November of 2025, the board considered formal disciplinary action against seventeen ( 17 ) certified educators statewide. Of those cases, three orders of suspension were issued related to three educator arrests, one allegation of outside communication between an educator and a student and one order of permanent revocation related to terroristic threats.

According to the orders of suspension, the three educator arrests involved criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, and the felony charge of unlawfully placing a child at risk or of causing harm to or willfully abandoning a child.

The cases we’re focusing on this month involve educators from four different counties – Greenville, Horry, Aiken and Cherokee – as well as one educator who holds an educator certificate in the Palmetto State but was convicted in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

KRISTY R. GWINN

Type: Summary Suspension

Summary Suspension Date: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Certificate: 218006

218006 Allegation: Arrested on the felony charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree and sex/incest.

Arrested on the felony charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree and sex/incest. School: Westcliffe Elementary School

Westcliffe Elementary School District: Greenville County School District

Greenville County School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about September 26, 2025, 44-year-old Kristy Gwinn was arrested in Greenville County on the felony charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sex/incest – while serving as an instructional coach at Westcliff Elementary School.

Gwinn, an educator with over 21 years of experience, was placed on paid administrative leave as a result of her arrest. On November 4, 2025 the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order suspending Gwinn’s teaching license pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

JASON ERIK KELLER

Type: Summary Suspension

Summary Suspension Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Certificate: 217907

217907 Allegation: Arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree.

Arrested for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree. School: Atlantic Collegiate Academy

Atlantic Collegiate Academy District: Limestone Charter Association, Horry County

Limestone Charter Association, Horry County Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about January 14, 2025, Jason Keller – who was 55-years-old at the time – was arrested by the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor after posing as a 14-year-old girl on the instant messaging app Kik.

Keller, who has over 21 years of educator experience, was employed as a non-instructional staff member by Atlantic Collegiate Academy before he was booked into the Berkeley County detention center and bonded out. Ten months later, on November 21, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order suspending Keller’s teaching license pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

MEAGHAN LYNN KELLER

Type: Summary Suspension

Summary Suspension Date: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Certificate: 264517

264517 Allegation: Inappropriate communication with a student.

Inappropriate communication with a student. School: Forestbrook Elementary School

Forestbrook Elementary School District: Horry County School District

Horry County School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended for a period of two years.

On June 30, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education notified Meghan Keller – a teacher at Forestbrook Elementary – of her right to a hearing regarding a potential suspension of her educator certificate. The notice followed a 2023 report from a parent who said he discovered Keller on his 17-year-old’s Snapchat account exchanging photographs with the student.

The parent further alleged that Keller showed up at his child’s place of employment and knew his birthday date. Keller admitted that she and the student had spoken outside of school through face-to-face conversations and texts, but claimed that she only reached out to the student because she was concerned about his well-being.

Keller, an educator with over nine years of experience, was placed on administrative leave April 17, 2023, and resigned from the Horry County School District on May 12, 2023. The South Carolina state Board of Education voted to suspend Keller’s educator certificate on November 4, 2025 for a period of two years.

TRACI ANJELICA POWERS

Type: Summary Suspension

Summary Suspension Date: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Certificate: 209325

209325 Allegation: Verbal assault of students

Verbal assault of students School: North Augusta High School

North Augusta High School District: Aiken County Public School District

Aiken County Public School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended for a period of one year.

On September 22, 2022, Traci Powers was placed on administrative leave after the Aiken County Public School District received a report alleging that, while teaching at North Augusta High School, she yelled at students and made disparaging remarks about their intelligence. The report also claimed she slammed a desk on the floor, ordered a student to sit in it, and then snatched a notebook from his hand and slammed it onto the desktop.

Powers, who has over 19 years of educator experience and no prior record of disciplinary action, resigned on January 31, 2023 via a settlement agreement with the District. On November 4, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order suspending her teaching license for one year.

CHRISTOPHER DANIEL RAYMOND

Type: Summary Suspension

Summary Suspension Date: November 21, 2025

November 21, 2025 Certificate: 328686

328686 Allegation: Arrested on the felony charge of children/unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandoning a child.

Arrested on the felony charge of children/unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandoning a child. School: Ola Copeland Community Learning Center

Ola Copeland Community Learning Center District: Cherokee County School District

Cherokee County School District Status: Certificate summarily suspended pending due process.

On or about October 27, 2025, 50-year-old Christopher Raymond was arrested in Cherokee County for the felony charge of children/unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandoning a child – while employed as a tear at Ola Copeland Community Learning Center.

Raymond, an educator with over five years of experience, was arrested by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and booked into the Spartanburg County detention center. On November 21, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education issued an order suspending Raymond’s educator license pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

ROBERT E. WOOLFORD

Type: Permanent Revocation

Permanent Revocation Date: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Certificate: 212559

212559 Allegation: Convicted for terroristic threats.

Convicted for terroristic threats. District: Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania Status: Certificate permanently revoked.

On January 24, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education was notified that Pennsylvania’s Professional Standards and Practices Commission had revoked the educator license of Robert Woolford – who also holds a South Carolina teaching certificate – following a 2022 conviction the commission deemed a crime involving moral turpitude.

Woolford, an educator with more than a decade of experience, was convicted on July 11, 2022, in Philadelphia County for terroristic threats, prompting the loss of his Pennsylvania license. On September 8, 2025, the South Carolina State Board of Education advised him of his right to a hearing on the possible permanent revocation of his South Carolina certificate – and ultimately voted to revoke his license effective November 4, 2025.

FITSNews will continue to monitor disciplinary actions from the SCSBE and report on the individuals, institutions and accountability gaps that allow this misconduct to occur.

