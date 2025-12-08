Becky Hill Pleads Guilty

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca “Becky” Hill — the embattled South Carolina official whose misconduct during convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s internationally watched double homicide trial triggered a cascade of ethics investigations, criminal charges, and a statewide reckoning over judicial integrity — pleaded guilty to all four charges against her during a hearing before S.C. circuit court judge Heath P. Taylor in Calhoun County on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Hill resigned from office last year after she was embroiled in multiple ethics and criminal inquiries following South Carolina’s ‘Trial of the Century.’ Her guilty plea — made after judge Taylor conducted a full constitutional colloquy confirming Hill understood the rights she was waiving — comes after months of intensifying scrutiny into her conduct both during and after Murdaugh’s six-week trial in early 2023.

According to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), , Hill released court-ordered sealed photographs to unauthorized third parties in violation of a written order issued by circuit court judge Clifton Newman — an act prosecutors say threatened the integrity of the trial. Metadata placed Hill inside the secure evidence area of the courthouse on February 28, 2023 — after hours — at the same time the photographs were taken. Investigators further concluded that Hill’s security card was used to access the sealed evidence area, and a media witness acknowledged she provided unrestricted access to multiple members of the press.

***

Hill was further accused of using her elected office to promote her book, Behind the Doors of Justice (which she later admitted included plagiarized sections). She was also accused of obtaining nearly $10,000 in improper Title IV-D incentive funds and receiving a $2,000 financial gift from her office for personal use. Hill repaid the entire $11,880 in restitution at the hearing, handing over a prepared check.

Hill managed to avoid being prosecuted for tampering with Murdaugh’s jury, however – a decision critics insist is part of an ongoing whitewash of credible jury tampering (and jury rigging) allegations.

In fact, Hill’s tampering was documented during testimony at a January 2024 evidentiary hearing in Columbia, S.C.

During that hearing, multiple jurors stated Hill made comments and suggestions during the trial that could have influenced deliberations. She was further accused of being part of a conspiracy to remove juror Myra Crosby – who claimed she was targeted after expressing uncertainty about Murdaugh’s guilt.

While SLED, the attorney general’s office, and the statewide grand jury have each been involved in various aspects of this investigation, none have — so far — moved forward with criminal counts directly tied to jury tampering. Critics have repeatedly questioned that omission, arguing the state appears reluctant to fully confront evidence that could destabilize the high-profile verdict.

***

***

INSIDE THE HEARING

As the hearing opened, eleventh circuit solicitor Rick Hubbard explained his office’s involvement in the case. Hubbard’s presence in the courtroom — and his role in prosecuting Hill — stems from a complicated and politically fraught arrangement created last summer, when S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – whose office prosecuted Murdaugh – issued a “limited designation” authorizing the eleventh circuit solicitor’s office to “assist” in the Hill case.

The move came amid mounting scrutiny over whether Wilson’s office was too conflicted to oversee the prosecution of a public official whose alleged misconduct now threatens the integrity of the Murdaugh verdict — one of the attorney general’s most high-profile courtroom wins.

Hubbard then outlined the scope of the overlapping SLED and State Ethics Commission investigations. He described reviewing hundreds of pages of interviews, audio and video recordings, financial documents, and investigative reports. According to Hubbard, the Ethics Commission began investigating Hill in July 2023, while SLED opened a separate criminal inquiry in January 2024 focused on both financial misconduct and issues arising from the Murdaugh trial. He told the court his team’s directive was to determine whether any conduct “rose to the level of a crime” and whether prosecutors could prove a charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

***

Defense attorney Will Lewis addresses the court (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

During the hearing, Hubbard directly addressed the central question hovering over the case: whether Hill improperly influenced the Murdaugh jury. He explained that three jurors — Nos. 630, 785, and 741 — made allegations of improper contact, but their accounts were inconsistent and changed over time. Juror 785 was removed during the trial for discussing the case prematurely; juror 741 was an alternate who never deliberated; and juror 630 later attributed the pressure she felt to other jurors, not Hill. Hubbard emphasized that none of these allegations were raised during the trial, and all surfaced only after Murdaugh’s defense team began interviewing jurors post-verdict.

Hubbard added that SLED interviewed all eleven remaining jurors, and none corroborated the claims of improper communication. One juror acknowledged Hill made an offhand comment about Murdaugh’s demeanor but said it did not influence his verdict. The other ten jurors denied any improper conduct outright. Former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal similarly questioned all 11 jurors under oath during the January 2024 evidentiary hearing, and again none supported the allegations.

“SLED interviewed the remaining 11 jurors — none of them corroborated the testimony of the three jurors who claim Hill inappropriately attempted to influence Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial,” Hubbard told the court.

Judge Taylor emphasized that finding as he prepared to impose sentence.

“Had Mr. Hubbard’s team uncovered any jury tampering, this sentence would be very different,” he said.

Taylor ultimately sentenced Hill to multiple suspended sentences, meaning she will not serve time behind bars.

***

“Had Mr Hubbard’s team uncovered any jury tampering this sentence would be very different,”



Judge Taylor just sentenced Hill to multiple suspended sentences. Hill will not be incarcerated. @FITSNews pic.twitter.com/Nbo82ytaqY — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) December 8, 2025

***

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS AND HILL’S STATEMENT

Hill’s attorney, Will Lewis, told the court that Hill “accepted responsibility from day one” and cooperated fully with investigators. Lewis stressed that Hill was not pleading guilty to jury tampering or wiretapping — allegations that generated intense public speculation but which prosecutors determined they could not prove. He urged the court to avoid a custodial sentence, arguing Hill posed no risk of reoffending, had already suffered extreme public humiliation, and had paid full restitution prior to sentencing.

Hill then addressed the court directly, offering a brief apology. “I am truly sorry, and I do take full responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I know that I have let down this court, my community and the people who put their trust in me… I will carry that shame with me for the rest of my life.” She asked for the opportunity to continue supporting her family and rebuilding trust.

Judge Taylor ultimately sentenced Hill to multiple suspended sentences — one-year suspended terms on each misconduct charge, five-year suspended terms on the obstruction and perjury charges, three years of probation, and 100 hours of community service. He credited Hill with one day of time served on each count and agreed that a non-custodial sentence was appropriate given the absence of any provable jury-tampering conduct.

***

Eleventh circuit solictor Rick Hubbard details the charges against former Colleton County clerk of court Rebecca Hill (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

WHAT TODAY’S OUTCOME MEANS

While Hill’s guilty plea resolves several pending criminal charges, it does little to settle the broader questions looming over the Murdaugh case. Prosecutors’ insistence that they found no corroborated evidence of jury tampering will almost certainly become a focal point as the S.C. Supreme Court weighs whether Murdaugh deserves a new trial.

Hill avoids incarceration — but the institutional consequences of her misconduct, and the unanswered questions surrounding it, will reverberate long after today’s hearing.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

***

