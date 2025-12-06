Clemson Chaos, Trooper Facing Sexual Assault Allegations – Week in Review 12/6/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Clemson University is in the midst of a massive scandal after critics say its leaders deliberately misled the public about their involvement in a controversial Upstate South Carolina development – one tied to a company with deep connections to the school.

The saga of the Newry Mill housing project has reverberated across the Palmetto State (and beyond) as Clemson’s initial denials have been methodically exposed as false by Oconee County Council chairman Matthew Durham. Over the past few months, Durham has documented indisputable links between the project and a company that once featured Clemson’s president, James P. Clements, and its most visible trustee, former S.C. governor Nikki Haley, as board members.

Our Jenn Wood has been at the forefront of the Newry deal from the beginning – detailing its origins, the school’s pushback, the seismic corporate fallout from it and related intrigue associated with other questionable Clemson-related developments.

When will this story end? Perhaps when Clemson starts telling the truth…

***

In other news, our Andy Fancher discussed in detail the story of Wayne H. LaBounty. A veteran S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper, LaBounty was showered with sympathy earlier this year for the serious injuries he sustained after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop in Lexington County in September.

LaBounty, however, has now been accused of attempting to rape one of his in-home caregivers, according to an incident report filed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD). Those allegations are being investigated by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

***

***

