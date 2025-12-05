‘You’re a B****’: North Charleston Council Members Accuse Each Other of Assault

Business trip ends in allegations of “physical assault,” a push for criminal charges and counterclaims of political railroading.

One of South Carolina’s most scandal-plagued cities is generating fresh controversy, this time after two of its council members gave conflicting statements to police about an alleged barroom assault that occurred during a business trip to Utah.

In a spiraling fiasco covered in predictably watered-down fashion by local media, North Charleston council members Michael Brown and Nefertiti Brown — who are not related — have accused each other of assault. Not surprisingly, their versions of the incident differ drastically.

Councilman Brown claims Councilwoman Brown kneed him in the groin three times and punched him “towards” his face. Councilwoman Brown, meanwhile, claims Councilman Brown grabbed her wrist and “dug his nails into it,” leaving visible nail marks she supposedly photographed and provided to police.

The details of the alleged assaults come from a series of profanity-laced incident reports provided by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). And while both council members described the night in dramatically different ways, they agree the encounter happened inside Lake Effect, a cocktail bar in downtown Salt Lake City.

Both also attest to having been in town for the National League of Cities (NLC) conference, an annual gathering of municipal officials that doubles as a self-congratulatory echo chamber for their supposed service. Councilman Brown told police he was invited to “pitch a course on religion, spirituality, and politics to various mayors and congresspeople.”

Whatever higher calling Councilman Brown hoped to bring to Salt Lake City didn’t survive past midnight on Nov. 21, 2025 — at least not in the story he later told police.

According to his account, the trouble began inside Lake Effect when a redacted witness affiliated with the NLC conference failed to recognize Councilwoman Brown, prompting the councilwoman to allegedly whisper, “why bitches always fucking with me.”

Councilman Brown claims his fellow council member grew even more offended when he defended the witness. He says Councilwoman Brown walked away, returned moments later, and first told the witness, “can you move? We’re talking,” followed by, “can you move? I don’t like bitches in my business.”

Councilman Brown told police he was “embarrassed” by his colleague’s behavior and made the mistake, he says, of asking the 6-foot-1, 278-pound councilwoman to “calm down.”

“I don’t give a fuck about none of that,” Councilwoman Brown allegedly responded. “Don’t fucking tell me to calm down.”

According to his account, Councilman Brown then walked away with the intention of notifying North Charleston officials about her conduct. But he claims Councilwoman Brown followed him to where he was standing at the bar with his wife and a redacted witness.

Nefertiti Brown (City of North Charleston)

“You have to choose a side,” Councilwoman Brown allegedly demanded after he continued defending the witness. “Y’all never fucking like me, y’all never fucking like me,” she purportedly said, with authorities noting she appeared to be referring to fellow North Charleston council members.

At that point, according to police notes summarizing Councilman Brown’s account, Councilwoman Brown began pointing at and poking him in the face. Councilman Brown says he was then “pressed up against the bar” by the full weight of Councilwoman Brown’s body as she continued poking him while shouting profanities, including “fuck you” and “you’re a bitch.”

“[Councilman Brown] emphasized that he intentionally avoided touching her body because he understood that despite [Councilwoman Brown] being the aggressor, he would be viewed as the aggressor,” the officer noted, adding that Councilman Brown admitted to grabbing the sleeves of her sweater to remove her hands from his face.

That move allegedly prompted Councilwoman Brown to claim Councilman Brown hit her, whereupon she allegedly responded by kneeing him in the groin three times and punching him “toward” his face.

After the alleged assault, Councilman Brown stated he told Councilwoman Brown, “you have allowed the trauma of your childhood to enter your workspace, and this is why you’re going to lose your job.”

Without any semblance of restraint, Councilwoman Brown allegedly responded, “I’m gonna get somebody to kill y’all.”

Councilman Brown told officers the alleged threat was heard by “multiple people including mayors and council members.” Yet even that audience wasn’t enough to deter Councilwoman Brown from allegedly running to Lake Effect security to claim she had been assaulted.

“However, witnesses who had observed the incident approached security and stated that was not how it happened and that [Councilman Brown] should not be removed from the event,” the officer wrote. “Brown stated he wanted to leave anyway at that point.”

Councilman Brown told police he transcribed Councilwoman Brown’s statements immediately after the incident because he knew he would need them to file a report, which he phoned in to SLCPD around 4:00 p.m. MST that afternoon.

The initial report did not identify Councilwoman Brown as the aggressor and noted Councilman Brown “did not” want to press charges, stating he was documenting the incident for the sole purpose of his public relations team and insurance provider.

His tune changed, however, when Councilwoman Brown followed suit by filing her own police report on Nov. 25, 2025.

In Councilwoman Brown’s far less detailed version of events, she told officers she had invited Councilman Brown to Lake Effect and allegedly had a text message to prove it.

Once inside the cocktail bar, Councilwoman Brown told police she was “having a conversation with a couple when she was interrupted by another female.” She claimed she attempted to leave the area to avoid further disturbance — but that the woman’s husband took offense at being “brushed off.”

Her narrative does not make clear which woman or which husband she was referring to. Instead, it jumps directly to allegations that Councilman Brown “brushed his hand across her face,” prompting her to tell him, “please don’t put your hands on my face.”

That allegedly triggered Councilman Brown to grab her wrist and dig his nails “into it,” squeezing her wrist until it became swollen. Councilwoman Brown claimed she “retreated” to another side of the bar and did not re-engage with Councilman Brown.

Michael Brown (City of North Charleston)

“Nefertiti stated that she was acting in self-defense,” an officer wrote in a far less detailed account entered into the police database.

Those same statements were followed by Councilwoman Brown telling officers she did not want to press charges but instead wanted the incident documented because others were “making it public” and attempting to “defame her political career.”

Only after Councilwoman Brown’s filing on November 25 did Councilman Brown contact officers again, claiming they had “misunderstood” his initial statement and that he did, in fact, want to press charges.

In follow-up calls with Salt Lake City officers, Councilman Brown reportedly “expressed frustration” that Councilwoman Brown was using information from the case to “expose” him to the media. He further claimed “the media” was portraying him in a “bad light” due to “their interpretation of the reports.”

Within that same afternoon — shortly after sharing these remarks with police — an officer wrote that Councilman Brown “immediately recontacted” the department to pursue charges. Officers advised Councilman Brown that any proceedings would likely occur via Zoom due to the distance, though he may be required to travel to Utah if ordered by the court.

“Brown confirmed he definitively wanted to press charges for the assault, stating it was the only way to have Nefertiti removed from the council,” an officer wrote on November 28.

Councilman Brown’s decision to pursue charges came three days after both council members attended a regularly scheduled North Charleston council meeting, albeit seated on opposite sides of former police chief turned mayor Reggie Burgess.

Neither council member offered any substantive explanation of what happened in Utah. Instead, the public was treated to veiled barbs about “emotional intelligence” and remarks about things being portrayed in a “negative light.”

This literal game of “he said, she said” is only the latest controversy to hit a city council seemingly unwilling to break from its pattern of crime, corruption and political dysfunction.

Earlier this year, a federal probe led to the arrest of three sitting North Charleston council members, along with five additional co-conspirators, on charges ranging from bribery to kickbacks to extortion.

This story may be updated.

“GENERAL OFFENSE HARDCOPY”

