Nancy Mace’s Latest ‘Speaker Saga’

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace is so upset with the leadership of “Republican” U.S. speaker Mike Johnson she may follow the lead of Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and retire early from the House of Representatives.

That’s according to an article in The New York Times which focused on Johnson’s allegedly sexist leadership style and his increasingly public feud with representative Elise Stefanik.

“I stand with Elise,” Mace told the Times, which reported that she was “planning to huddle” with Greene next week to “discuss following her lead and retiring early from Congress.”

Mace poured could water on the report – referring to it as “nonsense” – but has yet to directly refute the contention that she was meeting with Greene about early congressional retirement. Such discussions would be timely, too, seeing as both Mace and Greene found themselves on the wrong side of the MAGA legions by opposing U.S. president Donald Trump regarding the release of records related to convicted pedophile/rumored intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein.

Once in the driver’s seat for Trump’s coveted endorsement, Mace now appears to find herself on the outside looking in. Nonetheless, in her official response to the Times story Mace made it clear she is still a devotee of Trump and a staunch supporter of his agenda.

“I loathe how slow Congress moves,” she wrote on X. “I loathe we haven’t delivered on President Trump’s agenda. I loathe serious lawmakers aren’t taken seriously. I loathe the press making stories up. I loathe the politics of lies. Nowhere did I say I was retiring. Internet is wild. So too are my opponents spreading this nonsense.”

That’s a reference to four-term attorney general Alan Wilson, who issued a statement this week about the Mace resignation rumors. According to Wilson, Mace “talks tough, but always walks away when it matters.”

“Nancy Mace says she ‘never backs down from a fight’, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Wilson wrote on X. “She’s again abandoning President Trump this time when he needs every single vote to advance his America First agenda and stop Democrats. When the stakes are high, South Carolina deserves leaders who show up and stand firm, but she only cares about herself.”

Wilson and Mace are two of the early frontrunners in the race for governor of South Carolina, although recent polling shows the former surging and the latter slipping. The pair have been bitter rivals since Mace began unloading on Wilson earlier this year – accusing him of failing to prosecute men who attack women and protecting pedophiles.

Mace has also had long-running beef with Wilson’s father, U.S. congressman Joe Wilson.

Mace’s decision to run for governor in 2026 has opened the floodgates in the Palmetto State’s first congressional district, with nearly half a dozen candidates already in the race ahead of next June’s partisan primary elections.

State representative Marvin “Mark” Smith announced his candidacy back in August, as did Dorchester County councilman Jay Byars – who recently dropped by our studios for a visit. Retired United States Air Force (USAF) colonel Alex Pelbath – who also paid us an in-studio visit – jumped into the race in August. Meanwhile, physician/entrepreneur Sam McCown – a contender who has pledged to commit significant personal resources to his bid – entered the fray in September. Last and (certainly) not least, Jenny Costa Honeycutt – arguably one of the strongest, most widely supported GOP candidates in the field – announced her candidacy last month.

How would an early Mace resignation impact the calculus of the race to replace her?

U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace at the S.C. State House (Mace for Governor)

More importantly… how could it potentially impact the balance of power in Washington, D.C.?

We’ll have to wait and see if the Times report is truly indicative of the congresswoman’s feelings on the matter… or if it is more fake news from the mainstream media.

So far, Mace isn’t offering much in the way of definitive clarity (merely saying the rumor is “not confirmed”)… although she’s been “crystal” clear in her opposition to Johnson.

“Conservatives want action NOW, not later, from Congress,” she added in a subsequent post. “Some of us have been waiting decades to see Congress fulfill the will of the people. I’m tired of waiting and so too are the American people.”

While Mace deals with drama involving the current speaker of the House, sources familiar with the machinations of his predecessor – Kevin McCarthy – made clear she needs to “watch her six” on that front the coming weeks.

“He’s thinking now might be the right time to settle that score,” one source familiar with the situation told us, referring to Mace’s October 2023 vote to oust McCarthy as GOP leader.

Another source told us McCarthy was closely monitoring Mace’s plummeting poll numbers and looking for the right moment to obtain his long-awaited “satisfaction.”

Stay tuned…

