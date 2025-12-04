Nancy Mace’s Charleston Airport Scandal: Day of Reckoning Draws Nigh

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

On Halloween, our media outlet was first to report on an alleged incident at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) involving United States congresswoman and former South Carolina gubernatorial frontrunner Nancy Mace.

According to an incident report obtained by FITSNews under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Mace arrived at the airport on the morning of October 30, 2025 for a flight. A miscommunication between airport security and the congresswoman’s office ensued regarding the timing of her arrival – and the color of the vehicle in which she was traveling.

When officers eventually met up with Mace at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint inside the airport, she was “very irate,” according to the report (.pdf).

“During the entire escort, Mace was talking loudly using profanity at times for others to hear,” the report noted.

***

RELATED | MACE BRACES FOR ANOTHER VIRAL AIRPORT VIDEO

***

A supplemental report filed by one of the officers claimed that upon their arrival at the checkpoint, Mace “immediately began loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us and about the department,” according to its narrative.

“She repeatedly stated we were ‘fucking incompetent’ and ‘this is no way to treat a fucking U.S. representative,’” the report claimed, insisting Mace told officers they would never treat U.S. senator Tim Scott the same way.

Mace continued “cursing and complaining” en route to her gate, allegedly “continuing her tirade” for several minutes before eventually boarding the aircraft.

Little did we know the extent to which this incident would blow up the 2026 Palmetto State governor’s race – fallout which is still being felt today (and reflected in recent polls). Mace’s rivals pounced on the incident – and have even launched television commercials assailing her reaction. Also rumors abound about additional alleged incidents involving Mace’s interactions at airports.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

This week, the incident is about to receive a massive boost in volume when officials with the Charleston Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) publicly respond to a FOIA request from the congresswoman herself.

According to our sources, airport officials are preparing to release their official response to a FOIA submitted by Mace’s office – the contents of which have also been requested by our media outlet and The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier.

The release reportedly includes numerous “audio and video files” (including police bodycam footage) as well as incident reports – including documentation of previous alleged instances of “heated” interactions involving Mace.

What will the files reveal?

As soon as we receive any materials responsive to our FOIA, we will be sure to pass them along to our audience…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

