Guest Column: South Carolina is Ready for AI… is Congress?

by CHARLIE HARTZ

***

South Carolina is leaning into its AI future, from advanced manufacturing to public sector innovation. State and industry leaders understand that maintaining global competitiveness requires access to the latest advanced technology, including the chips that power it. Now, our leaders in Washington must adopt that same strategic focus by passing the GAIN AI Act to protect our technological advantage.

That advantage is increasingly thin. A ‘Global AI Arms Race’ is accelerating, and recent reports suggest the Chinese Communist Party is not just nipping at our heels but may be poised to overtake us. That’s the backdrop for the GAIN AI Act, a bipartisan legislative proposal that would prioritize domestic access to the most advanced AI chips. The goal: ensure the U.S. remains competitive in the global AI race.

South Carolina is already doing its part. Our state’s AI strategy is centered on three principles: protect, promote, and pursue. This framework ensures citizen data is safeguarded; encourages agencies to adopt AI responsibly; and identifies opportunities for efficiency across government. South Carolina’s new center of excellence, AI advisory group, and the appointment of a first state director of AI reinforce our long-term commitment to making sure this technology works for our people.

Practical applications of this strategy have already emerged. The state’s AI-powered virtual assistant, Bradley, helps residents complete tasks like paying taxes or applying for notary services. With integrated fraud detection and identity verification, Bradley represents how AI can improve accessibility and security in government services.

***

South Carolina’s private sector is meeting the moment. At BMW’s Spartanburg plant, AI-driven robotics and predictive analytics are streamlining production, reducing downtime, and ensuring world-class quality in every vehicle. Similarly, Walmart is leveraging AI to optimize supply chains and personalize the customer experience, providing a more efficient and responsive retail environment.

Our universities are also stepping up. Clemson, the University of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina all offer AI-focused programs and certificates, preparing graduates for careers in machine learning, robotics, and data analytics. These initiatives ensure South Carolina will remain AI-ready by aligning education with industry needs.

But there’s only so much we can do as a single state. South Carolina’s AI future depends on access to the most advanced chips. Right now, those chips are in limited supply. In the first quarter of this year alone, Chinese tech giants—including companies in which the Chinese government holds “golden shares”—ordered more than $16 billion worth of advanced AI chips amid surging demand. According to the conservative think tank American Compass, if exported without safeguards, these chips could help accelerate the People’s Liberation Army’s military modernization, enabling superior autonomous weapons, cyber warfare capabilities, and even surveillance systems.

The GAIN AI Act would address this by giving U.S. companies priority access to advanced AI chips before they can be sold abroad. That’s important as a national security matter first—but why does it matter for South Carolina? Because we, alongside many other states, are building our economy around AI-enabled innovation.

State-level leadership alone cannot secure America’s AI future. The GAIN AI Act ensures the chips powering South Carolina’s future stay here. Our congressional delegation should put South Carolina first by supporting this measure.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Charlie Hartz is a businessman from Aiken, S.C. who represents the citizens of House District 81 in the S.C. General Assembly.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

