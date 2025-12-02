Former S.C. Lawmaker Strikes Plea Deal Ahead Of Trial

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

In a last minute development, former South Carolina state lawmaker Rick Martin struck a plea deal with prosecutors one day after his trial was scheduled to begin in Newberry County.

As we exclusively reported at the time, the third-term state lawmaker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in December of 2021 after he “did knowingly and willfully encourage, aid or cause a minor … to violate the law by providing her with alcohol to drink while less than 21 years of age,” according to investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Martin, 58 – a church leader and foster parent – was further charged with misconduct in office after he allegedly “use(d) his position to try to influence an investigation” by the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS). Martin’s alleged misconduct in office took place between December 4, 2019 and January 31, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest.

According to assistant attorney general Kinli Abee, in December 2019, DSS responded to the Newberry County home of Martin following allegations of physical assault involving individuals inside the residence – including a foster child, though not Martin himself. Several children were removed from the home that day, prompting Martin to launch a series of phone calls to DSS employees and state officials demanding their immediate return.

Abee further noted that Martin contacted a DSS caseworker, the agency’s legislative liaison and the DSS director, issuing threats and leveraging his political position in an effort to influence the investigation. In one call, he allegedly told a caseworker, “do you know who I am? I’m going to take DSS down.”

In another message to the legislative liaison, Martin asked for a “favor” because he “didn’t want to devastate DSS” and claimed he planned to “cut DSS during budget week.”

Prosecutors say Martin also told the DSS director he had contacted “20 to 25” state lawmakers to pressure the agency, insisting the investigation be expedited and warning the director that he “liked his job” and needed to “do it as fast as possible.” He allegedly ordered that all DSS employees involved in the case be contacted within ten minutes.

At the time of these communications, Martin was serving as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives – conduct that led to a misconduct-in-office charge.

Represented by powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford, Martin pleaded guilty on Tuesday (December 2, 2025) to one count of unlawful communication – prompting prosecutors to dismiss the contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office charges.

S.C. circuit court judge Jane H. Merrill sentenced Martin to thirty days in the county detention center, however this sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of an anger management program within 180 days.

As a result, Martin left the courtroom a free man.

Martin’s plea deal – and lenient sentence he received – raised fresh concerns about the influence Rutherford and other members of the legislature exert over the Palmetto State’s judicial system. That influence is currently the focus of several reform proposals, including a bill advanced by the pro-citizen DOGE SC movement.

