Attorney Breaks Down DOGE SC’s Equal Parenting Proposal

by JENN WOOD

South Carolina’s family court system — long criticized for its inconsistency, costliness, and outcomes that vary wildly with money and connections — is now at the center of an aggressive legislative overhaul.

DOGE SC’s Equal Parenting Act has proposed a seismic shift:

A rebuttable presumption of 50/50 custody ,

, Expanded accountability and oversight for guardians ad litem (GALs) , and

, and A requirement that judges provide written justification when awarding anything less than equal parenting time.

But what would these reforms actually mean for real families navigating divorce, abuse allegations, or complex custody disputes?

Last week, FITSNews sat down with prominent Palmetto State attorney Lauren Taylor, who has spent more than a decade in the trenches of South Carolina’s family court system. In a wide-ranging conversation, Taylor offered rare candor on the strengths — and potential dangers — buried inside this proposal.

Her first reaction to the bill?

“Shock,” she said. “Everyone who works inside family court would absolutely tell you we desperately need reform… but what sounds good in theory will have massive implications once applied.”

‘SOUNDS FAIR. ISN’T SIMPLE’

While the bill aims to ensure children maintain relationships with both parents, Taylor cautions that a blanket 50/50 default ignores the realities many families face.

“In normal, healthy, safe homes, absolutely — both parents should be involved,” she said. “But unfortunately, many homes are not safe or stable.”

Under the proposal, any parent seeking less than equal custody would need to produce evidence – and fast – even at early temporary hearings.

That’s where the danger lies, Taylor warned.

“Abuse, alcoholism, drug use — these happen behind closed doors. It is incredibly hard and incredibly expensive to gather that proof,” she said. “This bill will make divorces more costly, not less.”

Taylor also stated the default presumption of fifty-fifty custody created potential logistical nightmares.

“What does it look like for a child to spend one week in one school, then another week in another school?” she asked. “Children already feel unstable during a divorce. Constant transitions make that worse.”

Supporters argued the 50/50 presumption would end immediately if there was an active domestic violence order – but Taylor said that’s simply not enough.

“I can’t tell you how many times the abused party had no proof — they were too scared to call the police or too scared to go to the hospital,” she said. “The most dangerous time for an abused spouse is when they report. We can’t assume everyone will.”

‘WE WILL LOSE THE BEST ONES’

The bill dramatically expands oversight of guardians ad litem — the court-appointed representatives responsible for investigating child welfare and making recommendations to judges.

Taylor fears the consequences on those who are assigned to these roles.

“I have clients complain about guardians all the time,” she said. “But most of them are lawyers doing incredibly hard work for reduced pay. This bill will put so much on their plates. I think we will lose the best guardians we have.”

Under the proposed framework, parents could request new GALs, push for drug testing, challenge appointments, and force more extensive investigations.

Guardian ad litem work is already emotionally intense, labor-heavy, and deeply personal, Taylor said.

“If a guardian files a report that’s unfavorable to a parent, they’re going to make someone very upset,” Taylor said. “We desperately need to protect the ones who do this job well. And we’re already close to a shortage.”

MONEY, MANIPULATION, UNEQUAL OUTCOMES

Perhaps the most compelling critique Taylor offered was the role of money and strategy in custody outcomes.

“Family court is not a math equation,” she said. “People try to outsmart the system.”

She said she’s seen cases in which parents sought 50/50 custody only to reduce child support — then never show up for their parenting time.

“Kids get devastated when they think they’re having time with a parent and that parent doesn’t show,” she said. “We need safeguards. If you want 50/50, you better use every minute of that time.”

WHAT COULD HELP?

Despite her concerns, Taylor says there are plenty of good ideas included in the DOGE SC bill — if implemented carefully.

“In theory, it’s great to presume both parents want and are capable of co-parenting,” she said. “We just can’t act like every parent is a perfect parent.”

Her top recommendation for real reform?

Abolish South Carolina’s outdated “one-year separation” requirement before a no-fault divorce.

“It costs people a fortune to maintain two homes for a year just to qualify,” she said. “If legislators want a good first step, that’s it.”

Taylor closed with a point every lawmaker should hear as reform debates continue.

“Family court goes to the heart of people’s lives,” she said. “Their finances, their homes, their retirement, their children. Nothing is more personal. It absolutely requires legislative attention.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

