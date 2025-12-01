Guest Column: South Carolina Needs True Separation of Powers

Rom Reddy: “When one branch controls another, you no longer have a constitutional republic – you have a political machine pretending to be one.”

by ROM REDDY

***

There is a reason our Founders spent so much time debating the structure of government. They understood something we have forgotten in South Carolina. Power must never be concentrated in the hands of one group because human nature itself cannot be trusted with unchecked authority. The Founders had lived under a king who combined legislative, executive, and judicial powers into a single throne. They saw firsthand how easily that system slipped into tyranny. Their answer was simple and brilliant. Separate the powers. Divide authority among three branches. Allow no one to hold control over another. That structure protects the citizen because ambition checks ambition and government remains accountable.

Separation of powers is not an academic idea. It is the shield that protects your rights. It is the only reason we can call ourselves a free people. When one branch controls another, you no longer have a constitutional republic. You have a political machine pretending to be one.

And that brings us to the crisis here in South Carolina.

***

In our state, the Legislature controls the Judicial Merit Selection Commission (JMSC). This is the small group that selects and reappoints every judge in South Carolina. Supreme Court judges, circuit judges, family court judges, all of them. Lawyer legislators dominate the JMSC. They pick the judges. Then they practice in front of the same judges they pick. This is not separation of powers. This is not checks and balances. This is not constitutional government. This is a closed loop of political insiders controlling the branch that is supposed to serve as a check on them.

The Constitution of South Carolina could not be clearer. Article 1 Section 8 states that the legislative, executive, and judicial powers of the government shall forever remain separate and distinct, and no person exercising the functions of one branch shall assume the duties of another. Yet that is exactly what is happening. The Legislature is selecting judges, and many of the individuals involved have direct personal and professional interests in the outcomes of those courts.

This system violates the spirit and the letter of the Constitution. It creates conflicts of interest that would never be tolerated in any private sector setting. It concentrates power in one branch and weakens the ability of the judiciary to stand as a fair and independent defender of the Constitution. And the people of this state have paid the price. Families in family court have paid the price. Small business owners have paid the price. Anyone who has ever stood before a system that was never designed to be neutral has paid the price.

This is why judicial reform matters. This is why our bill is essential. It is not about personalities or politics. It is about restoring the original design of our government. Our bill removes legislative control of the JMSC and returns the process to the separation of powers the Founders envisioned. The executive branch appoints the JMSC. The legislative branch approves or rejects judicial recommendations from that commission. One branch recommends. Another approves. Each branch does its job and nothing more.

***

***

This is exactly what our federal system requires. It is exactly what James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the framers of the Constitution intended. They understood that no group of people, no matter how well intentioned, should be allowed to control both the creation of laws and the selection of the judges who interpret them.

We must correct this violation of the Constitution. We must restore checks and balances. We must return power to the citizen and take it away from the insiders who have been benefiting from this system for decades.

We do this not because it is politically convenient, but because it is morally necessary. The separation of powers is the foundation of a free society. If we lose that, we lose everything.

Stand with us. Fight for the Constitution. Demand judicial reform now. It is time to restore the balance that our Founders gave us and make South Carolina a state where the citizen holds the power and the government serves at the consent of the governed.

Click here and tell your legislators to join us.

Amen.

***

Rom Reddy, a businessman from Isle of Palms, S.C., is the founder of the DOGE SC movement.

***

