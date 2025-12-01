Cindy Crick to Campaign For Top Upstate Solicitor’s Post

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Six months after she was chosen by governor Henry McMaster to serve on an interim basis, South Carolina thirteenth circuit solicitor Cindy Crick announced her intention to campaign for a full, four-year term as one of the top prosecutors in the Palmetto Upstate.

Crick will run for solicitor of this heavily populated circuit – which includes Greenville and Pickens counties – in the 2026 Republican primary election. According to a release from her campaign organization, she intends to draw from “years of courtroom experience and her conservative principles” to deliver “swift, decisive justice.”

“Serving the people of Greenville and Pickens counties as solicitor is one of the greatest honors of my life,” Crick said in a statement issued by her campaign. “I will continue to focus on upholding the law with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to ensuring justice is served firmly, fairly, and without delay. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, but there is always more work to do in making our communities safer and stronger.”

Crick touted her previous experience as a “tough, and fair prosecutor” who has worked to crush the fentanyl epidemic by “holding traffickers fully accountable and working closely with law enforcement to wipe out this deadly crisis.”

She also cited her efforts to clear case backlogs “so victims see justice without unnecessary delay.”

Cindy Crick (Provided)

Crick further pledged to break the cycle of crime in her circuit “by aggressively prosecuting repeat offenders and supporting programs that promote second chances through accountability and treatment.”

“Public safety and upholding the rule of law are bedrock values for protecting every citizen’s quality of life,” Crick added. “I’m running to continue protecting families, supporting our law enforcement officers, and delivering justice with strength and integrity.”

Crick was tapped to this post following the resignation of veteran prosecutor Walt Wilkins, who stepped down in June after fifteen years on the job. Wilkins reportedly lobbied hard for McMaster to choose his top deputy, Andrew Culbreath, to serve as the interim solicitor following his resignation.

As previously reported, Crick, 53, studied biology as an undergraduate at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia prior to attending law school at the University of South Carolina. After spending eight years as an assistant solicitor in the S.C. seventh judicial circuit (which includes neighboring Spartanburg and Cherokee counties) she served as chief of staff to U.S. congressman Trey Gowdy from 2011-2019.

During her tenure in the seventh circuit, Crick led the office’s Violence Against Women Unit and “gained valuable experience prosecuting cases involving criminal domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, and domestic homicide,” according to her official bio.

Crick is married to first assistant U.S. attorney Lance Crick, who is the No. 2 federal prosecutor in the Palmetto State behind current U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling.

Prior to being tapped as interim solicitor by McMaster, she ran her own law practice in downtown Greenville, S.C. Crick has been involved in multiple high-profile cases, including a stint as the criminal defense attorney to the Godfather of Palmetto politics, the late Richard Quinn.

It remains to be seen whether Crick will face opposition in her bid for this office, which is chosen by the voters of Greenville and Pickens counties every four years. Supporters tout her extensive experience and political connections, but Crick’s opponents believe those connections (especially her ties to Gowdy) could be a liability – and have intimated Crick is “too close” with the Upstate criminal defense bar.

As of this publication, she is the only candidate to file paperwork with the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) – with her most recent report revealing contributions of $31,800 during the third quarter of 2025 against only $186.40 in expenses.

Filing for next spring’s partisan primary elections opens in March, with the primaries themselves scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes on the first ballot, a runoff election would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026) between the top two vote getters.

