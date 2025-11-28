S.C. Senator Declares War on ‘Consultant Class’

Jeff Zell: “These people are the reason we cannot engage in rational civil dialogue.”

by WILL FOLKS

A South Carolina state senator who was allegedly involved in a drunken incident this past summer – and who previously apologized publicly for his “ill temper” – declared war on the Palmetto State’s political consultant class over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In lengthy Black Friday post on his official Facebook page, first-term senator Jeffrey Zell accused these “dishonest, dishonorable and corrupt people” of gaining “massive wealth from selling and trading lies and cash.”

“These are the ones who spread lies through mail, social media campaigns, run shadow operations, attempt to entrap people for future leverage, fabricate false claims, and present these as truths,” Zell wrote. “They then amplify these lies through their FAKENews info-laundering apparatus, which includes dubious ‘bloggers,’ ‘activists,’ ‘hosts,’ ‘journalists,’ donors, special interests, and a small group of dogmatic, loud, and aggressive low-information supporters who respond predictably when faced with opposition or even slight dissent.”

“The political consultant profiteers are truly dangerous, as they live and operate in the dark shadows of politics like snakes lying in wait to strike cowardly,” he added. “Most of them are motivated solely by their self-interest and pride.”

Zell, 45, originally of Bellafontaine, Ohio, acknowledged he had a decidedly personal motivation for making his declaration.

“I admit my ego has led me to this point, but it’s the same ego that drives me to expose the terrible character and hubris of these shady political figures,” he wrote. “The difference between me and them is that I am trying to use this significant political power for the good of my constituents and neighbors, not for personal gain.”

While Zell provided no names in his post, he said he would be “talking about some of (the consultants) by name as I learn more about their identities, the deceitful actions they take for money in politics and political campaigns, their affiliations, their networks, their criminal histories, and who they contract with, as they continue to destroy civil discourse in our state.”

“These people are the reason we cannot engage in rational civil dialogue,” Zell added, calling his purported antagonists “scumbags.”

Is Zell’s announcement a preemptive strike? An effort to get ahead of impending bad press?

“A hit dog hollers,” one Senate source told FITSNews upon reviewing his missive.

Zell represents the citizens of Senate District 36 (.pdf) in the S.C. General Assembly. He defeated incumbent Democrat Kevin Johnson by only 666 votes (out of more than 50,000 ballots cast) in last November’s election. District 36 encompasses all of Calhoun County and parts of Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties.

As our audience no doubt recalls, Zell made news back in July when he allegedly threatened to physically assault conservative talk radio host Corey Allen during an event at the home of state senator Matt Leber. He is also alleged to have verbally berated the fiancée of Dorchester County GOP chairman C.J. Westfall at the same event.

The U.S. and South Carolina flags flutter in the breeze above the dome of the S.C. State House in downtown Columbia, S.C. on the morning of November 26, 2025. (Will Folks/ FITSNews)

Zell denied these allegations, calling the assault claim a “complete fabrication” while insisting he was the victim of “nasty rumors being spread about me by some really bad people.”

Two months prior to the incident at Leber’s home, however, Zell issued a public apology for his temper during the 2025 legislative session.

“The senate session was a level of stress that I don’t believe I’ve ever experienced and my reaction to stress is fight or flight,’ Zell wrote.

He added that he intended to seek mental health assistance for his issues.

“Just to make sure all the screws are tightened up, I’ve scheduled some mental health appointments with the VA,” Zell noted, referring to the Veterans Affairs’ health care system. “I’m not ashamed of that. Anyone needing help, you should get it.”

In addition to his own issues, Zell is a founding supporter of senator Leber’s embattled ‘Take the Oath’ political action committee – an organization which has come under intense scrutiny after Leber’s wife accused her husband of having an affair with its treasurer, Rebecca Madsen.

In fact, Zell’s drunken behavior was alleged to have happened at a launch party for Leber’s ‘Take the Oath’ PAC – an event featuring S.C. lieutenant governor André Bauer and fellow state senators JD Chaplin, Carlisle Kennedy, Josh Kimbrell and Everette Stubbs.

Leber has since been accused of using taxpayer resources to facilitate his alleged affairs, while his wife – a Charleston County school board trustee – has accused Madsen of having affairs with multiple married men.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referring to Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

A paid consultant of Leber’s, Madsen has worked closely in the past with Chris Slick – a veteran political operative previously aligned with the über-liberal, über-wealthy Palmetto State trial lawyer lobby. Slick was among the most vocal advocates for the trial lawyers during the recently concluded legislative session – and his proximity to Madsen has sparked serious concerns among several key members of this influential lobby.

Slick deleted his pro-trial lawyer profile on X shortly after news of Leber’s alleged affair with Madsen broke…

As for Zell, he referred to himself as a “prime target” of the consulting class – claiming “the liars (in the) next election cycle won’t just target me from the left; the worst of it will come from the 3-4% spasmodic and belligerent right.”

“Who knows if I’ll even run?” Zell wrote. “The only reason I ran for Senate was to bring results and to be impactful; I still have to prove to myself that if I’m even capable of those things, and if I’m not, I’m not running again. I’ll find some other way to serve. That’s my promise.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to any newsworthy developments from Zell as his war against the “consulting class” gets underway…

