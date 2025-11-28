Porn-Sharing Deputy No Longer Employed by South Carolina Sheriff’s Office

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One of South Carolina most scandal-scarred deputies is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office that carried him through his entire law enforcement career, terminating a tenure that endured even after FITSNews exposed him as the source of an on-duty pornography scandal.

According to an internal email sent just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) severed its contract with Robert “Allan” Wood, a retired sergeant who later returned to work as a civil-process server.

The email offered no explanation for the decision, stating only that two other contract employees were “no longer employed” as of November 24, 2025.

Regardless of the circumstances, Wood’s separation marked the end of a chapter that should have closed a long time ago.

As FITSNews readers may recall, Allan Wood’s reputation was cemented in the summer of 2024, when a source revealed the former sergeant had emailed troves of pornographic material from the county’s IP address during work hours, all while using the alias “Nice Guy in Spartanburg.”

***

“They love me!!,” April 27, 2022. (Allan Wood/Facebook)

***

The emails were not recent, however, and they offered only a narrow glimpse into what Wood was actually doing while he was being paid by taxpayers to “investigate” homicides in 2007 and 2008. Those years fell during the first term of former sheriff Chuck Wright – who went on to serve five terms before resigning amid a federal investigation this year.

Wright has since pleaded guilty to three federal felonies involving theft of public funds, wire fraud and obtaining opioids through deception. He faces a statutory maximum of nearly 30 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for early 2026.

Although Wright’s charges were limited to those offenses, FITSNews has remained inundated with tips alleging wider criminal activity tied to his tenure. Several law-enforcement sources have specifically pointed to an illegal gambling operation that purportedly funneled cash into his campaign coffers as early as 2004.

In the late 2000s, however, Wright was focused on reinforcing his public image as a Bible-thumping “constitutional” sheriff. During that same period, internal communications show Allan Wood was blasting out pornographic photos, videos and links to sheriff’s office personnel. The material included bestiality-related content, lesbian compilations and dozens of voyeuristic images.

“Sick, but too funny not to send on,” Allan Wood wrote in a Nov. 19, 2007 email to colleagues, attaching a file labeled “MR_ED.wmv.” Months later, he circulated a batch of images of a woman in various stages of undress and urged recipients to “guess her age… careful!”

Dozens of similar files provided to FITSNews made clear Allan Wood wasn’t keeping videos labeled “fistfight.wmv” and “VeryNice(XXX).wmv” to himself. A review of his distribution list showed it included at least 10 members of SCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and three from the agency’s Special Services Division.

Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger also appeared on that list, though at the time he was working as an investigator under then–7th Circuit solicitor Trey Gowdy, who later served in Congress and now represents Wright in his federal criminal case.

***

“Enjoyed seeing my good friend Trey Gowdy this evening,” May 14, 2016. (Coroner Rusty Clevenger/Facebook)

***

According to the files provided to FITSNews, Wood emailed Clevenger’s government address at least three times between late 2007 and mid-2008, sending a “K9media.com” video, a slideshow created by an online user named “Pussyologist” and a digital Christmas card depicting a naked Mrs. Claus.

Decades earlier, Clevenger had served alongside Allan Wood in the sheriff’s office narcotics unit.

After a forensic review of Allan Wood’s emails in the summer of 2024, our outlet sought comment from Wright’s administration. His office had a reputation for ignoring every media inquiry from this outlet, but it made a rare exception when asked about the pornographic material sent years earlier.

“None of us have any recollection of what you are referring to,” the office wrote in its only response on the matter.

Our article was published within the month, drawing little to no visible concern from Wright, who was already under scrutiny for the nepotistic hiring of his son. The S.C. State Ethics Commission later filed 65 ethics “charges” against Wright, both for the illegal hiring of his son and for his misuse of a county credit card to the tune of $17,000 .

For these state-level ethics “charges” — which carry a maximum of about $130,000 in fines — Wright is represented by defense attorney Steven Denton, a former SCSO deputy who previously served on the sheriff’s office narcotics unit with both Allan Wood and Clevenger.

***

Chuck Wright leaves the Greenville federal courthouse with attorneys Greg Harris and Trey Gowdy after his arraignment on public-corruption charges on Oct. 27, 2025. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

Amid these revelations in mid-2024, which appear to have unfolded at the height of Wright’s now-admitted pill dependency, the county left Allan Wood employed and untouched.

News of the veteran deputy’s on-duty pornography habits drew almost no reaction from local media. At one point, WSPA-TV 7News anchor Amy Wood told a viewer that FITSNews was “not a reputable source” and dismissed the explicit emails as “so old.”

Why Amy Wood chose to disparage this outlet remains unclear, particularly given that FITSNews has never reported on her husband’s position as a sitting magistrate, nor on the widely circulated recording in which her daughter can be heard calling for the death of all Africans, performing a Nazi salute, shouting “Heil Hitler,” and stating her “favorite” N-word.

As for Clevenger, he did not address the pornographic emails until he was pressed about them during his failed bid for Spartanburg County sheriff in 2025 — a special election triggered by Wright’s resignation. In his first and only public comments on the matter, Clevenger claimed he was a victim of Allan Wood’s messages and compared receiving them to getting a package from Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber.

Deputy coroners contradicted him almost immediately, telling FITSNews that Clevenger and Allan Wood were “good friends” and that the emails had never prompted anything close to the level of alarm he invoked by likening them to mail bombs from an eco-terrorist.

That exchange, combined with a string of contradictory statements and blatant inaccuracies pushed by Clevenger during his primary bid for sheriff, helped set the stage for his landslide defeat to former state trooper Bill Rhyne.

Since Clevenger conceded to Rhyne in August 2025 and returned to his post as Spartanburg County’s coroner, the ranks of Wright’s old guard have steadily declined. Just last month, the sheriff’s office’s chief deputy of more than 21 years retired as Rhyne was preparing to take office.

Now, more than a year after FITSNews exposed Allan Wood’s affinity for sharing pornography on government time, he has finally returned to the private sector.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Andrew Fancher outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2025 — the day Sheriff Chuck Wright resigned.

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.