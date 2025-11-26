Matt Leber’s ‘Mistress-Gate’: South Carolina’s ‘White Trash-a-Palooza’ Rolls On

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

In the latest installment of an increasingly unruly South Carolina reality political drama, two of the three main characters were reportedly face-to-face in a Lowcountry courtroom earlier this week.

Rebecca Madsen – alleged mistress and professed girlfriend of scandal-scarred South Carolina senator Matt Leber – reportedly appeared in a Charleston County courtroom on Monday (November 24, 2025) opposite the senator’s estranged wife, county school board trustee Michele Leber.

Details from the hearing were not immediately available, but FITSNews has independently confirmed reporting from conservative talk radio host Corey Allen indicating that Madsen and Michele Leber were both “present in the court” for the hearing.

Allen’s original social media post claimed Matt Leber also attended the hearing – and that he and his mistress had “made clear in court that they are now engaged to be married to each other.” This engagement claim has not been verified, however – and Matt Leber allegedly threatened Allen with a lawsuit if he failed to retract it.

***

“This is a complete lie,” Leber wrote on Allen’s Facebook page, referencing the claim. “Shame on you Cory. You are unprofessional. You are knowingly spreading false information.”

“I was not in any courtroom saying anything,” Leber added, noting his divorce from Michele Leber “has not even been filed yet.”

“I am not ‘engaged’ to anyone,” Leber continued, stating he told Allen “if you will retract your false reporting the matter would be closed between you and I.”

The Leber soap opera began back in August when Michele Leber publicly accused her husband of having an extramarital affair with Madsen – a political strategist who has since been linked to the Palmetto State’s über-liberal, über-wealthy trial lawyer lobby. Michele Leber referred to Madsen as her husband’s “whore” – and claimed there were others with whom she was engaging in extramarital liaisons.

“There are more married men,” she publicly alleged, referencing Madsen. “She has had multiple affairs and likely blackmail on others. Divorces coming!”

These allegations were echoed by Madsen’s estranged husband, Rob Madsen.

***

S.C. senator Matt Leber and his alleged mistress, Rebecca Madsen, at the S.C. State House (File)

***

“Rebecca and I are in the middle of a divorce brought on by these types of issues,” he wrote on Facebook shortly after Michele Leber’s revelation.

Leber and Madsen have both been accused of engaging in other extramarital relationships, too – with Leber having been accused of using taxpayer resources to facilitate these alleged affairs.

In the most recent chapter of this saga, Michele Leber was arrested earlier this month and charged with third degree domestic violence following an altercation with her husband at the family residence. The school board leader was allegedly “intoxicated and disruptive” during the incident, “prompting the Senator to record her behavior,” according to a report from the Carolina Courier.

“Upon realizing she was being recorded… Mrs. Leber attempted to seize her husband’s phone, causing a laceration on his arm,” the Courier report added. “Days later, after learning Senator Leber possessed photographic evidence of the injury, Mrs. Leber is said to have threatened to accuse the Senator of sexual assault in an effort to counter any claims he may make of domestic violence.”

Michele Leber was released on bond after turning herself into authorities. Of particular interest, in his messages to Allen this week, Matt Leber referenced the issue of “bond revocation” in connection with Monday’s court hearing – although he declined to elaborate on what he meant.

FITSNews is endeavoring to obtain transcripts from this week’s proceedings involving Michele Leber and Rebecca Madsen. Stay tuned for updates on that situation as more information becomes available…

***

