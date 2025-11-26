‘I Want to F***’: S.C. Trooper Accused of Assaulting Caregiver While Recovering From On-Duty Injuries

A veteran trooper suing Lexington County for “negligence” is now under a criminal investigation requested by the same sheriff’s department.

by ANDY FANCHER

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured during a September 2025 traffic stop is now accused of attempting to rape one of his in-home caregivers, according to an incident report filed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

The report identified the suspect as Wayne H. LaBounty, a 40-year law enforcement veteran previously hailed for surviving the aforementioned crash. Now, the same trooper is accused of luring a caregiver into his bedroom, exposing his penis and pinning her against a wall.

According to the document, the woman told deputies it happened while she was working a scheduled shift on November 21, 2025 at LaBounty’s home, where she was providing care through a private company hired to assist with his widely publicized recovery efforts.

She said she had only worked with him once before.

Wayne H. LaBounty (Serve & Connect/Facebook)

The report stated the encounter escalated while she was massaging LaBounty’s legs on his living-room couch — a task she said was part of her duties — when he sat upright and told her she “did not have to leave,” followed by, “I want to fuck,” and, “I want to fuck you.”

According to the report, LaBounty then asked her to follow him toward his bedroom under the pretense of a care-related request. When she looked inside the room, she told deputies, he was standing naked “with his penis exposed to her.”

She said she backed into the doorway as he stepped toward her.

The woman told investigators LaBounty pinned her arms against the door and began kissing the right side of her neck while she protested, telling him to stop because she was scared. When she said she was afraid, LaBounty allegedly responded, “Why? It’s not like I can get you pregnant,” according to the report.

The incident report said LaBounty continued making explicit remarks, including, “I want to fuck you real hard,” “I’ve never had sex with a black girl before,” “Do black guys eat pussy?” and “Can I eat your pussy?”

Wayne H. LaBounty (Serve & Connect/Facebook)

The woman told deputies LaBounty lifted her shirt and bra and began kissing her breast before stopping abruptly.

While the report did not indicate why LaBounty stopped this alleged assault, it noted that he “continued to make remarks” as she gathered her belongings and headed for the front door. When she stepped outside, LaBounty allegedly told her, “what goes on in this house stays in this house.”

The day after the alleged incident, another caregiver reported that while providing care to LaBounty, he confided that he had made “an advance on” the first caregiver.

The case has been referred to agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), spokesmen for both agencies confirmed to FITSNews.

“SLED was requested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department to investigate an incident involving Wayne LaBounty for allegations of sexual assault,” SLED executive affairs director Ryan Alphin said Wednesday. “No additional information is available at this time.”

The criminal investigation was launched just two weeks after LaBounty filed a lawsuit (.pdf) over the September 9, 2025 crash that left him hospitalized and now receiving in-home care. The lawsuit alleged the crash was the result of negligence by a Lexington County deputy who failed to “follow safety protocols and training.”

The suit claimed the deputy did not activate his emergency lights when he stopped behind LaBounty, who was conducting a traffic stop along U.S. 1/Augusta Highway. That failure, the lawsuit says, triggered a chain reaction that ended with a civilian losing control of his vehicle and striking LaBounty.

When the suit was filed, the Goings Law Firm said it was “honored” to represent LaBounty, who it said had served the community with “distinction for many years.”

Meanwhile, Serve & Connect – a local nonprofit which works to build relationships between law enforcement and local communities – has raised more than $10,450 toward covering the trooper’s medical expenses, which amounts to a little over half of its $20,000 goal. Its fundraiser will remain open through November 30, 2025.

This story may be updated.

