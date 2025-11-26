Former S.C. Lawmaker Set to Face the Music

Trial scheduled in Newberry County next week for Rick Martin, a former state lawmaker accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misconduct in office…

by WILL FOLKS

***

A former South Carolina state lawmaker is set to stand trial in Newberry County next week on a pair of 2021 charges – unless he reverses course and decides to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

As we exclusively reported at the time, former state representative Rick Martin of Newberry was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in December of 2021 after the church leader and foster parent “did knowingly and willfully encourage, aid or cause a minor … to violate the law by providing her with alcohol to drink while less than 21 years of age,” according to investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Martin, 58, was also charged with misconduct in office after he allegedly “use(d) his position to try to influence an investigation” by the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS). Martin’s alleged misconduct in office took place between December 4, 2019 and January 31, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest.

Martin’s trial on these two charges has been scheduled to begin next Monday (December 1, 2025) at 9:30 a.m. EST at the Newberry County courthouse in Newberry, S.C. Assistant deputy attorney general Kinli Abee is the lead prosecutor for the state, while powerful lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford is representing Martin.

***

Circuit court judge Jane H. Merrill is set to preside over Martin’s trial, although sources familiar with the situation have indicated the disgraced former politician is likely to enter a plea deal prior to the commencement of the proceedings.

Some are already speculating Martin will receive preferential treatment given his status as a former member of the S.C. General Assembly and the fact one of the most influential lawyer-legislators in Columbia is representing him.

“I’m sure he will just get probation,” a source close to the case told us. “Maybe a fine.”

Martin was elected to represent S.C. House District 40 (.pdf) in November 2016, handily winning the GOP primary and running unopposed in the general election that year. He won reelection in 2018 and 2020, but was suspended from office upon his indictment. Despite being suspended, he ran for reelection 2022 – telling voters the allegations against him were “false.”

Martin finished last in a three-way race. His seat is now held by representative Joe White, one of the most reform-minded members of the S.C. General Assembly.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we provide our audience with updates on the disposition of the charges against this ex-politician…

***

