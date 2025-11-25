Arrest Made in South Carolina Planned Parenthood Shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An anti-abortion “counselor” was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Monday, nearly two weeks after police labeled him a “person of interest” in a shooting outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to booking records, Mark J. Baumgartner was charged with assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His arrest stems from a confrontation that appears to culminate with him pulling a handgun from beneath his high-visibility vest and firing a single shot.

Baumgartner, the founder of a sidewalk ministry called Moment of Hope, has spent the past 13 years positioning himself and volunteers outside Planned Parenthood in Columbia in an effort to stop patients before they enter the clinic and, in his group’s words, “compassionately offer clients biblical hope.”

That stated compassion evaporated on Nov. 14, 2025, when video syndicated by local media appears to show Baumgartner pepper-spraying a man outside the Planned Parenthood clinic after the man approached him with his hands in his pockets. A chase then ensues into a parking lot adjacent to the clinic, where a physical struggle begins.

November 14, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

The same video appears to show two other Moment of Hope volunteers rushing to Baumgartner’s aid. One joins the struggle while another draws a gun. When the pepper-sprayed man breaks free and stands up to swing at Baumgartner, the video shows Baumgartner firing a single shot.

In the immediate aftermath, the Columbia Police Department emphasized both online and in person that the encounter occurred adjacent to the Planned Parenthood facility — even as the clinic itself was the setting that brought both parties into contact.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later confirmed to FITSNews that agents were assisting the capital city’s police force in their investigation.

The shooting, born out of a confrontation at the Planned Parenthood clinic, came at a contentious moment in South Carolina’s abortion debate, just days before a proposed near-total abortion ban failed to advance out of the Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee.

Mark J. Baumgartner (Moment of Hope/Facebook)

According to Baumgartner’s LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as a bank examiner for the Federal Reserve before transitioning into sales for several airline companies and eventually becoming an airline pilot himself.

Literature from his Moment of Hope nonprofit describes its mission as gentle outreach, including the use of a brightly painted mobile unit that provides ultrasounds and counseling aimed at steering incoming Planned Parenthood clients away from abortion.

Neither Baumgartner nor Moment of Hope have released a statement regarding the Nov. 14 shooting.

Baumgartner had not yet appeared for a bond hearing.

This story may be updated.

