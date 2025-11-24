What’s Behind Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Sudden Resignation?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

The news rocked the political world Friday night like a bolt of lightning out of the blue. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outspoken congresswoman and arguably the loudest MAGA voice on Capitol Hill, is calling it quits. She’s resigning her Georgia House seat effective January 5, 2026.

The ink wasn’t even dry on her resignation letter when the guessing game surrounding her decision shifted into high gear.

“Something’s clearly going on,” a former cable news channel anchor shared with us shortly after the news broke. “She’s not the type to walk away from a fight. There’s more to this than we’re being told.”

Was she going to take a host spot on TV’s daily gabfest, ‘The View?’

Was president Donald Trump using blackmail to leverage her out of Congress?

Was she going over to the Dems, who would showcase her as a MAGA defector?

There’s a seemingly endless supply of speculation, chiefly because nobody saw her resignation coming.

***

True, Taylor Greene had been drifting out of Trump World’s orbit much of this year. A rift that was unimaginable 12 months ago grew more acrimonious with each passing month.

Never a shrinking violet, she kept turning up the volume on her differences with Trump, prompting Washington insiders to speculate that she was risking the wrath of presidential retribution.

The point of no return came earlier this month when she defied Trump and pushed for a transparent release of the Epstein files. Trump called her a “ranting lunatic” and withdrew his endorsement of her in a Truth Social post. He even mused about supporting another candidate to run against her in the 2026 primary election. With that, he effectively pulled the political rug out from underneath her feet.

***

RELATED | NANCY MACE TUSSLES WITH TRUMP OVER EPSTEIN DOCUMENT DUMP

***

If that was intended to bring Taylor Greene back into the fold, it didn’t work. She acknowledged having participated in toxic partisanship in a CNN interview last Sunday, but it didn’t score her any points with the base back home. While she said she still supported the MAGA agenda, she was clearly distancing herself from MAGA’s bandleader.

However, the congresswoman had one card left up her sleeve, and she played on Friday night. She savaged Trump in a blistering video released alongside her resignation announcement.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and so do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for—only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said. “And in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”

***

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

***

There was no love lost on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue. Calling her “Marjorie Taylor Brown” on his Truth Social platform Saturday, Trump heaped on even more invective.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never-ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” Trump wrote.

Later in the day, a reporter asked Trump if he could forgive Taylor Greene.

“Forgive her for what?” he asked. “We just — I just disagreed with her philosophy. She started backing perhaps the worst congressman in our history, you know, a stupid person named (Thomas) Massie. And, I said, ‘Go your own way.’ And once I left her, she resigned because she would never have survived a primary.”

***

***

And that, it would seem, was that.

However, fallout from the resignation will likely linger on Capitol Hill for months to come. For one thing, it will turn House Speaker Mike Johnson’s majority headaches into a migraine. The GOP currently has a razor-thin 218 – 213 advantage over Democrats. Once Taylor Green is gone early next year, it will drop to a four-seat edge. While the Georgia district is solidly ruby red, governor Brian Kemp will have to schedule a special election, meaning the seat will remain empty till then.

The abrupt departure of one of MAGA’s most vocal acolytes is roiling some in Republican ranks, coming as it did on the heels of Trump’s surprisingly warm welcome for New York City’s socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House earlier Friday.

“A world turned upside down,” as Trump insider Steven Bannon told reporters.

As for Taylor Greene herself, many Republicans are quietly expressing pleasure at her resignation.

“Thank God we’ve finally got that piano off our back!” one GOP strategist told us.

***

