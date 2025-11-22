Blanca Simpson Interview, ‘Stand Your Ground’ Court Drama, Hemp Battle – Week in Review 11/22/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

As public perception surrounding the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga continues to calcify – and as the “official narrative” gets further ingrained with a glossy new on-screen dramatization – FITSNews continues to do the hard work of investigating the many loose ends tied to this case.

While others spin this story to their benefit, we keep digging into its important court filings, exploring unreleased and undisclosed evidence and sitting down for extended conversations with those closest to what actually happened.

This week, we spent time with Blanca Simpson – a translator for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s former law firm and later a close friend and personal assistant to Murdaugh’s late wife, Maggie Murdaugh. In her role as the family housekeeper, Simpson had a unique perspective on the alleged “gathering storm” that prosecutors say motivated Alex Murdaugh to savagely murder his wife and his younger son, Paul Murdaugh.

And a unique perspective on the fallout from the murders…

In this edition of the Week in Review, research director Jenn Wood and I discussed the many questions we have following Simpson’s extended interview with our media outlet – and shared our impressions of the time we got to spend with “Bubba,” the yellow Labrador who witnessed the brutal slayings.

To watch the full interview, just click the image below…

***

***

In our second segment, Jenn and I dove into a the latest developments tied to a high-profile ‘Stand Your Ground’ case in Horry County, South Carolina. A civil action filed in the aftermath of the fatal 2023 shooting of 33-year-old North Carolina insurance adjuster Scott Spivey has drawn nationwide attention – and a lawsuit against one of the attorneys involved for allegedly ginning up that “media firestorm.”

This week, S.C. circuit court judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. – who is presiding over the case – cut through the noise and began establishing parameters for a hearing which will determine whether the two men who shot and killed Spivey, Charles Weldon Boyd and Kenneth Bradley Williams, are entitled to immunity from prosecution under the Palmetto State’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law.

In our final segment, Dylan Nolan – who produces the Week In Review – did a masterful job detailing the latest developments in a nationwide battle over America’s multi-billion dollar hemp industry. This fight is unfolding in South Carolina on multiple fronts – including a S.C. Senate hearing scheduled next week on a regulatory bill that cleared the state’s House of Representatives earlier this year.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Also on the political front, we conducted another one of our ‘In Studio’ series interviews this week with retired Air Force colonel Alex Pelbath. Colonel Pelbath piloted the last flight out of Afghanistan in 2021 and is currently campaigning for South Carolina’s first congressional district.

Be on the lookout for our interview with him dropping early next week…

As always, thanks so much to everyone who watched this week’s program. And please, remember – your support drives absolutely everything we do at FITSNews. The lights, the cameras, the accountability … all of it is a direct result of your subscriptions. If you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

