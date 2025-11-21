Reports of ICE Activity Surge in South Carolina Amid Charlotte Crackdown

“They’re looking for specific people and scooping up whoever gets in the way.”

As federal authorities continued a week-long immigration crackdown in Charlotte, North Carolina, construction-industry sources tell FITSNews that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were also sweeping through the Midlands region of South Carolina.

In an effort to confirm those claims, FITSNews contacted ICE’s Atlanta, Georgia, field office, which oversees South Carolina and two other states. One number was disconnected, while another routed us to a voicemail promising a one-business-day response.

That voicemail box was full.

Adding to the silence, ICE did not reply to an email sent to the sole address listed for the region, though two local media outlets reported receiving variations of the same statement this week — that the agency conducts “enforcement operations” across South Carolina “daily.”

Still, construction industry sources described sightings over the past two days of what they believed to be federal agents at job sites, fuel stations and other roadside stops in and around Columbia and across Richland County.

“It seems… like they’re looking for specific people and scooping up whoever gets in the way,” said one construction-industry source. “Whoever’s not legal.”

The same source maintained that ICE agents were seen at or near the Scout Motors construction site in Blythewood on Thursday, though the company told at least one media outlet it was “unaware” of any authorities at its location.

The alleged activity comes after FITSNews received tips about undocumented migrants potentially working at the construction site for the electric-car manufacturer — which insists the Blythewood facility will one day employ 4,600 people despite a weakening electric-vehicle market.

A subsidiary of Volkswagen, Scout Motors secured a staggering $1.3 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives from South Carolina lawmakers to build its Blythewood campus, even though the company received zero comparable offers from other states.

Both FITSNews sources and social media users reported additional ICE sightings in the surrounding area, though the lack of photos or videos – or official confirmation from the agency – makes independent verification impossible.

Last week, ICE began a sweeping immigration enforcement operation known as Charlotte’s Web about ninety miles north of Columbia, S.C. The agency arrested at least 130 undocumented migrants in the first two days and more than 370 as of this publishing.

Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles posted on X Thursday (November 20, 2025) celebrating what she described as the end of operation Charlotte’s Web, only for Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin to state in a separate post that it “isn’t ending anytime soon.”

“Based on what people are saying,” concluded a construction industry source, “Charlotte has come to a standstill on all types of construction.”

This story may be updated.

