Midlands Mayor Subject of SLED Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

The recently elected mayor of Chapin, South Carolina is the subject of an “active and ongoing” criminal investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the agency confirmed this week.

The investigation into Bill Mitchell – who was elected on November 4, 2025 – was requested by the Chapin Police Department (CPD) in the aftermath of an incident which allegedly took place three days after his election.

That’s when Mitchell – whose term was not supposed to commence until January 2026 – arrived at Chapin’s town hall and reportedly insisted on being sworn in early. Chapin’s previous mayor, Al Koon, died on Friday, October 17, 2025 while seeking reelection to his post.

“We are moving forward with this and there is nothing that’s going to stop us,” Mitchell told WIS-TV 10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C.) at the time he was sworn in.

SLED confirmed its investigation into the mayor via a statement provided to the media on Friday (November 21, 2025).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was requested on Friday, November 7, 2025, by the Chapin Police Department to investigate an alleged assault involving the then-Mayor-elect William ‘Bill’ Mitchell Jr. at the Chapin Town Hall that day,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich said in the statement.

A statement from the town issued on Friday afternoon indicated it was “fully committed to transparency and the truth.”

“We are cooperating with the ongoing investigation involving Mayor Bill Mitchell Jr. and will share updates as appropriate,” the statement noted. “Our priority remains serving our community with honesty and dedication.”

FITSNews will be testing that commitment to transparency, having filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request of the town seeking any incident reports related to the alleged assault.

The town’s statement on the investigation into Mitchell came one day after a special called meeting of its elected council – which convened in executive session (i.e. behind closed doors) to address “allegations of criminal misconduct, legal claims and personnel matters.”

Located approximately 20 miles northwest of downtown Columbia, S.C., Chapin is home to nearly 2,000 people – having experienced explosive growth over the last two decades. Referred to as the “capital of Lake Murray,” the town was incorporated on December 24, 1889.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

