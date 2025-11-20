Sources: Nancy Mace Bracing for ‘Another Viral Airport Video’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina first district congresswoman Nancy Mace – one of the top candidates for governor of the Palmetto State in 2026 – is reportedly bracing for the release of video footage depicting another “viral” encounter at an airport.

FITSNews has not been provided a copy of the video, but witnesses to the encounter – and sources familiar with the footage – say the alleged drama went down at Reagan International Airport (DCA) at approximately 5:00 p.m. EST on the afternoon of November 21, 2024.

According to a witness, Mace “tore into” a constituent who questioned her push to ban biological men from women’s bathrooms. The constituent – a female – reportedly approached Mace and introduced herself as a Charleston resident as her friend filmed the exchange.

“She asked why (Mace) was so infatuated with a transgender bathroom bill when the roads in South Carolina are horrible and need to be fixed,” a witness told FITSNews. “At that point representative Mace blew up on her asked for her ID said she was being assaulted and felt threatened because she was a rape victim. She brought up that she had just been assaulted at the capital by a trans man.”

U.S. senator Lindsey Graham and U.S. war department leader Katie Arrington were both reportedly in the area waiting to board the plane – an American Airlines flight from DCA to Charleston International Airport (CHS).

CHS, incidentally, is the same airport where Mace was involved in a heated interaction with airport police last month. According to an incident report obtained exclusively by FITSNews, Mace “immediately began loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us and about the department,” law enforcement’s narrative noted.

“She repeatedly stated we were ‘fucking incompetent’ and ‘this is no way to treat a fucking U.S. representative,’” the report (.pdf) claimed, insisting Mace told officers they would never treat U.S. senator Tim Scott the same way.

Mace continued “cursing and complaining” en route to her gate, allegedly “continuing her tirade” for several minutes before eventually boarding the aircraft.

That exchange – and Mace’s response to it – have prompted national columnists to question her mental health.

Mace is “not ready to be (South Carolina’s) governor,” Kathleen Parker of The Washington Post noted earlier this week.

Mace has leaned into the criticism, saying those accusing her of “acting out” are trying to silence her efforts on behalf of rape victims.

“If demanding justice is ‘acting out,’ count me in,” she wrote recently on X.

“Well-behaved women seldom make history.” — Laurel Thatcher Ulrich



If demanding justice is “acting out,” count me in. pic.twitter.com/XcrfYsHvrt — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 20, 2025

Mace added that her “acting out” as governor would include the ramped up deportation of illegal aliens, lower taxes, improved infrastructure and an end to “pay-to-play corruption.”

“If that’s ‘acting out,’ let’s do it together,” Mace wrote.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we track this developing situation. In the event we obtain video evidence of the exchange, we will be sure to provide it to our audience…

