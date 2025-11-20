Lexington County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Brutal Dogfighting Operation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to federal prison after investigators uncovered a bloody dogfighting pit bull, injured animals and multiple firearms on his rural Leesville, South Carolina property.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Palmetto State, 53-year-old Samuel Alexander Gray was sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to operating a dogfighting venture and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

The investigation into Gray began in September 2023 when Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) deputies and Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) officers responded to a citizen complaint about the condition of animals on Gray’s property.

Prosectors say they found a disturbing setup consistent with an active dogfighting ring.

Inside a makeshift structure, investigators discovered a large, carpeted fight pit soaked in blood, surrounded by lawn chairs arranged for spectators. Nearby, officers found dog-training tools, weighted collars and even a printed dogfighting rule book – items commonly used to condition animals for violent fights.

Deputies also located multiple dogs chained outside with heavy, weighted collars designed to strengthen their necks. Several animals showed scarring and injuries consistent with dogfighting – and none of the animals discovered on the property had access to food or clean water. Investigators additionally recovered animal carcasses and skulls on the property.

In total, 14 dogs were seized from the site.

Authorities also searched Gray’s residence, where they discovered six firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition. Due to his prior felony convictions, Gray was prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

“Gray’s cruel and illegal dogfighting operation trapped these helpless dogs in a living nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling. “We will continue to prosecute those who torture and harm vulnerable animals for entertainment and profit.”

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Gray to fifteen ( 15 ) months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Under the terms of his supervised release, Gray is barred from owning any dogs.

This case serves as yet another example of how common dogfighting rings have become in the Palmetto State – as evidenced by how often FITSNews and other media outlets find ourselves reporting on them. As we previously noted, S.C. State Law Enforcement (SLED) agents made two new arrests just last month in connection with a massive drug and dogfighting ring spanning across two rural counties.

Editorially, FITSNews has repeatedly condemned the “inhumane treatment of animals – be it dogfighting, bear-baying or cockfighting.” We have also repeatedly urged state lawmakers to support “severe punishments” for those who “participate in (animal fights), wager on their outcome or pay to attend them.”

Gray’s case was investigated by the FBI Columbia Field Office, LCSD and LCAS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elle Klein prosecuted the case.

