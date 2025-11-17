SC1: Jenny Costa Honeycutt Jumps In

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Charleston County councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt is the newest addition to a growing Republican field for South Carolina’s first congressional district – a seat which is being vacated by incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace, who is running for governor of the Palmetto State.

Honeycutt, 44, of James Island, S.C., announced her candidacy on Monday (November 17, 2025).

“I am running for Congress to serve the people of the Lowcountry and protect the place I have always called home and love deeply,” Honeycutt said in an introductory video. “Too many politicians are chasing headlines and clickbait instead of focusing on the issues that can make real differences for their constituents’ families. The Lowcountry deserves serious, solid conservative leadership in Congress – and that’s what I will provide.”

Wait… “chasing headlines and clickbait?”

That certainly sounds like an indictment of the current occupant of this office, whose leadership style has been panned by other candidates in this race.

***

Honeycutt has served on Charleston County council since 2018. She is a founding member of the Costa Honeycutt law firm and the daughter of influential Republican national committeewoman Cindy Costa of Charleston, S.C.

If elected, she vowed to focus on “issues at the local level that need national attention in D.C.”

“I’m going to be a solid conservative vote on the Lowcountry issues that matter, whether that’s here at home or in Washington,” Honeycutt said.

“We need leaders focused on serving their constituents, supporting small businesses, strengthening our economy, securing the border, protecting our families, and defending the Constitution,” Honeycutt added. “We need people who are serious, not just out for clickbait.”

As noted, Honeycutt is part of a crowded field. State representative Marvin “Mark” Smith announced his candidacy back in August, as did Dorchester County councilman Jay Byars – who recently dropped by our studios for a visit. Retired United States Air Force (USAF) colonel Alex Pelbath also jumped into the race in August. Physician/entrepreneur Sam McCown – a contender who has pledged to commit significant personal resources to his bid – entered the fray in September.

***

RELATED | REDISTRICTING PRESSURE MOUNTS

***

Several other candidates are expected to enter the field in the coming weeks…

South Carolina’s first district stretches from Hilton Head Island to the Santee River along South Carolina’s Lowcountry coast – including parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. After 38 years of uninterrupted “Republican” rule, it was briefly held by Democrat Joe Cunningham from 2019-2021. Mace ousted him in the 2020 election, however, and decisively defeated a well-funded Democrat challenger in 2022. According to the latest Partisan Voting Index (PVI) from the Cook Political Report, the district is listed as R+6 , slightly more centrist than it was two years ago ( R+7 ).

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we eye the emergence of this field ahead of next spring’s partisan primary elections…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

