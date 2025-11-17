S.C. Chief Justice: Judiciary ‘Under Attack’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina chief justice John Kittredge insisted his legislatively neutered branch of government was “under attack” during a speech to the S.C. Defense Trial Attorneys Association (SCDTAA) in Savannah, Georgia last week.

According to multiple event attendees, Kittredge – who succeeded liberal ex-lawmaker Donald Beatty as chief justice on July 31, 2024 – aggressively defended the reputation of the Palmetto State’s embattled judiciary during remarks to this influential group of civil defense attorneys at the swanky Savannah Harbor Westin.

Kittredge, 69, of Greenville, S.C. has done little to move the needle when it comes to affirming the integrity – or reasserting the independence – of his branch of government. That’s not entirely his fault, though, considering powerful lawyer-legislators in the S.C. General Assembly – the state’s omnipotent legislative branch – controversially pick which judges are appointed (and reappointed), set their salaries and control their office budgets.

Oh, and endeavor to take them out whenever they step out of line…

***

RELATED | MOMENTUM GROWS FOR JUDICIAL REFORM

***

Fixing this system has become the dominant political issue in the Palmetto State… but the escalation of public pressure appears to be rubbing Kittrege the wrong way.

Attendees at the event found his remarks about justices being “under attack” off-putting – saying he was complaining about criticism over judicial selection while at the same time essentially enabling one of the most corrupt institutional rackets in the entire nation.

As FITSNews has extensively and exclusively reported via our ‘Toxic Justice‘ series, the Palmetto State’s asbestos racket – run by another former chief justice, Jean Toal – is one of the most opaque, incestuous, unfairly rigged dockets in the country, recently earning the No. 3 ranking on a nationwide list of “judicial hellholes.”

Toal, incidentally, is continuing to “preside” over this docket even though she’s more than a decade past the Palmetto State’s mandatory retirement age for judges, another issue which has raised questions about the integrity of Kittredge’s branch of government.

“Kittredge presides over a special supreme court-sanctioned docket that is number three on the national hell-hole list,” one attorney who attended this weekend’s event told FITSNews. “He is allowing former chief justice Toal (who is a decade past the mandatory retirement age) to run the docket and self deal to her former law clerk and former law partner.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While Kittredge’s defenders insisted his “under attack” comment referred to legislative attempts to take out justices – most notably associate justice John Few in February’s judicial races – they admitted Toal’s asbestos docket remains a blind spot for the chief justice.

One that will cloud perceptions of his branch of government until it is addressed…

“He can’t say we’re being unfairly attacked while keeping Jean Toal in place,” one attorney told us.

Sadly, as our ‘Toxic Justice’ reporting has revealed, the preservation of Toal’s judicial hellhole is primarily the fault of the legislative branch – including House speaker Murrell Smith, a powerful legislative leader whose law firm is reaping millions of dollars from the racket.

Not only did Smith fail to advance meaningful judicial reform during the last session of the legislature, he actually carved out an exemption for Toal’s asbestos docket – literally safeguarding his law firm’s profit stream.

Until corruption like that changes, nothing will truly change in South Carolina’s “Injustice” system… which means criticism of the judiciary will not only continue, but continue to be well-founded.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

