Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene: Breaking Up is Hard

by MARK POWELL

***

It’s Splitsville again for Donald Trump. We don’t mean Divorce Court (although that wouldn’t be a stretch for the thrice-married president). This time it’s a political breakup.

Or rather another political breakup…

That’s far from unusual. Trump’s modus operandi is a soap opera that could be called “As the President Turns.” He changes political loyalties as frequently as the rest of us change underwear. Allies come and go. Favorites fall in and out of favor. Exhibit A: This time last November, Elon Musk was President-elect Trump’s BFF. Today, he’s persona non grata at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Here in our own state, his hot and cold relationship with U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace – which seems to be heading toward another frosty phase of late – could make for a soap spinoff itself. (“One Political Life to Live”?)

The infamously thin-skinned chief executive is like an underworld crime family boss: he demands absolute loyalty from those around him, and furiously hurls thunderbolts of vengeance at those he perceives to be disloyal.

***

Which brings us to his newest, and typically messy, parting of the ways.

In the summer of 2024, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was considered by some to be on the short list to be Trump’s running mate. As a GOP strategist in Washington told us at the start of this year, “her nose is so far up Trump’s backside she can’t smell fresh air.”

Now the two are at odds. This is what Trump said about her on his Truth social media platform on Saturday:

***

***

“Lightweight Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Brown (Green turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician….” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

(Which begs the question, if Trump knew she was fake “all along,” why were they besties for years? But we digress…)

The brassy, at times even uncouth, congresswoman is never one to suffer in silence. While still proclaiming herself a devotee of the MAGA agenda, she is clearing distancing herself from the president who personifies it.

“I would like to say I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics,” Taylor Greene said in a contrite voice on CNN on Sunday. “It’s very bad for our country… I’ve been working on this a lot lately; to put down the knives in politics… we need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people.”

This from the same congresswoman who said when Pope Francis died earlier this year, “evil is being defeated by the hand of God,” and “there’s a lot of weak Republican men and they’re afraid of strong Republican women.”

***

***

Taylor Greene has been slowly but steadily drifting out of Trump’s orbit for much of 2025. But it noticeably accelerated this fall. So, what’s behind the breakup? In her words, it “has all come down to the Epstein files.”

Regardless of the personal dynamics of their apparently now fractured relationship, keeping her former political beau ideal at arm’s length speaks volumes. It could also portend serious trouble ahead for Trump if the Epstein matter deepens.

“What do rats do when they sense the ship is going down?” a national pollster shared with us. “They swim away from the ship as fast as they can. Look at what just happened on the other side of the pond. King Charles stripped his own brother of his title, rank, and privileges. He practically forced the man to move into a Motel 6. Clearly, Buckingham Palace sees major trouble ahead, and it’s trying to put as much distance between the disgraced former prince and itself as possible before it hits the fan. The same holds true for Majorie Taylor-Greene. The question is, how many Republicans will bolt MAGA with her?”

***

***

We may not have long to wait. The House is poised to vote Tuesday on a measure that would force the Justice Department to make public all files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think we could have a deluge of Republicans,” congressman Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), one of the measure’s sponsors, told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “There could be 100 or more. I’m trying to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation.”

Democrats believe they’ve finally found the magic bullet that can politically slay Trump.

“If there’s nothing in the Epstein files, why is he fighting so hard to keep the public from seeing them?” a Democrat who asked not to be identified told FITSNews.

Many Republicans, in turn, are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“If there were anything in them that could seriously hurt Trump, Democrats would have used it long ago,” one GOP operative commented.

In the meantime, Taylor Greene is also playing the victim card. She noted on X that private security firms have contacted her with “warnings about my safety” after Trump withdrew his endorsement of her on Friday, explaining there’s “a hot bed (sic) of threats against me being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” adding, it was “the man I supported and helped get elected.”

Trump shrugged it off.

“I don’t think her life is in danger,” he told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t think, frankly, anybody cares about her.”

Is Trump’s political viability in danger, though? He took a major hit in the polls the last time he defied the MAGA base on the Epstein files – and his bid to target MAGA members of congress who are holding the line on their release could prompt yet another precipitous downturn.

***

