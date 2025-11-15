David Aylor Investigation, Key Appeals Updates, Shifting Political Discourse – Week in Review 11/15/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

One of the most difficult stories our media outlet has covered in recent years is the apparent accidental overdose death of prominent Charleston, South Carolina attorney David Aylor.

Aylor’s death on January 2, 2023 sparked a massive investigation – not only into how he died, but also into the origins of the drugs that killed him. This week, there was finally some long-overdue accountability in that investigation – notably the filing of charges in connection with the fentanyl that claimed Aylor’s life.

Our Jenn Wood joined me to talk about the latest developments in this case… along with some of the troubling things she’s uncovered as she has started connecting dots in the aftermath of this week’s big news.

Where is the sprawling federal inquiry into Aylor’s death headed? We dig into that in our first segment…

Jenn and I also broke down the latest developments in a pair of high-profile South Carolina murder appeals – the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ case, in which attorneys for convicted killer Zachary Hughes are preparing his bid for a new trial, and the ongoing appeal of Alex Murdaugh – the convicted killer and confessed fraudster at the heart of one of the most widely watched murder cases in American history.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Hughes’ appeal process is just getting started… while Murdaugh’s is approaching a key date with the S.C. supreme court (likely to be scheduled for sometime in the early spring of 2026).

In our second segment, Dylan Nolan – who in addition to producing this show shares his in-depth political reporting and analysis with us – discussed the shifting tone of America’s political discourse. Specifically, he talked about the rise of several Gen Z commentators – including Nalin Haley, son of former U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley.

We also talked about how the truth we are all seeking from that process keeps getting “Epsteined.”

Once again, our sincerest thanks to everyone who watched this week’s program. And please remember – your support drives absolutely everything we do. The lights, the cameras, the accountability … all of it is a direct result of your subscriptions. If you value the sort of independent, unapologetic coverage we provide – please help us out and consider subscribing today!

Also, if you’re already a subscriber, please consider gifting a subscription to a spouse, family member, friend or co-worker. Again, your subscriptions empower our entire enterprise…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

