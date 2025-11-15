Carolina Collapse: Gamecocks Blow Massive Lead Against Texas A&M

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

It had all the makings of historic road upset… the sort of expectations-defying, trajectory-altering win South Carolina football fans hadn’t seen in an opponent’s stadium in more than six years.

With scrutiny of his program mounting, embattled South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer had a potential season-saving (job-saving?) victory well within his grasp on this crystal clear Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas. Beamer’s Gamecocks – playing their first game under newly christened play-caller Mike Furrey – roared to a 30-3 halftime lead over No. 3 Texas A&M, the top program in the powerful Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Despite entering Kyle Field as a three-score underdog, everything was clicking for South Carolina…

Offensive superstars LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor were flying high with Furrey calling the shots… and preseason All-American edge rusher Dylan Stewart forced a fumble that defensive lineman Nick Barrett scooped for a score (one of three first half turnovers caused by the Gamecock defense).

***

DYLAN STEWART FORCED FUMBLE ?? NICK BARRETT TD ?? pic.twitter.com/3KDGxtCwEj — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) November 15, 2025

***

A year of abject frustration was finally being exorcized in cathartic fashion… a proverbial flipping of the script with the potential to reorient and redefine a program.

Against their better judgment, Gamecock fans started to entertain a sensation that – though dashed repeatedly throughout this disastrous 2025 campaign – has a way of creeping back into the heart like an unadulterated crush, of recrossing thresholds like a serial abuser and of demanding indulgence like the deepest-seated addiction.

With one eye on the game clock and another on their their suddenly replenished stash of hope-ium, Gamecock Nation’s long-suffering legions took a collective toke from the hookah of eternal optimism… and breathed deeply from those all-too familiar fumes.

This time, they thought to themselves, things were going to be different…

On the Aggies’ first drive of the second half, South Carolina’s stout defense appeared to affirm this eternal optimism – seemingly stopping any envisioned Aggie comeback bid squarely in its tracks. Coordinator Clayton White‘s unit forced a fourth-and-twelve from the Gamecocks’ 48-yard line with twelve minutes left in the third quarter – forcing head coach Mike Elko‘s team to go for broke with their perfect 9-0 record on the line.

At the precise moment the ball was snapped on that fourth down play, ESPN’s in-game analytics gave South Carolina a 97.8% chance of victory.

***

Texas A&M defensive lineman Dayon Hayes celebrates during the Aggies’ 31-30 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Texas A&M Football).

***

In its entire 131 years of playing football, Texas A&M had never dug its way out of a hole so deep. The program’s previous record for rallying from behind was a Johnny Manziel-engineered comeback in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl – which saw A&M erase a 21-point second-half deficit en route to a 52-48 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Meanwhile, in its 133 years on the gridiron, South Carolina had never lost a lead as large.

Also, since 2004, SEC teams had posted a 0-286 record in games in which they trailed by 27 or more points. You read that right… 286 losses. Zero wins.

Clearly, though, neither the Aggies, the number-crunchers at ESPN nor the statisticians at SEC headquarters in Birmingham knew the true potency of the ‘Chicken Curse’ – because Beamer’s Gamecocks were about to give them a historic “hold my beer” moment, a choke for the ages.

It all started on the aforementioned fourth-and-twelve play, when quarterback Marcel Reed broke contain and scampered up the middle for 16 yards – securing a critical conversion. Two plays later, the dynamic dual-threat signal-caller connected with freshman wide receiver Izaiah Williams for a 27-yard touchdown strike.

***

Now we go pic.twitter.com/NqfoK41n7j — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2025

***

The comeback was officially on… and there would be no stopping it. When Texas A&M got the ball back, the impossible morphed into the improbable. After another score, the improbable morphed into the probable. And after yet another, the probable became the inevitable.

On its first four drives of the second half, the Aggies scored touchdowns on all four possessions – including a 10-play, 98-yard drive that gave them a 31-30 lead with 10:47 left in the fourth quarter.

That was A&M’s first advantage of the day… and it would wind up being the only lead they needed.

In the span of less than twenty minutes, South Carolina had blown a 27-point lead – collapsing spectacularly on both sides of the ball. And while Elko’s team benefited from a handful of questionable calls – including a dubious pass interference penalty on defensive back Judge Collier that got them off their own goal line on the game-winning drive – this collapse was all South Carolina.

All Beamer…

The Aggies even attempted to give the game back to South Carolina – fumbling on a ridiculous third-and-goal ‘Wildcat’ pitch call from the Gamecock one-yard-line with 3:10 left to play. The miscue should have given Beamer’s team new life – but the curse had done its job at that point.

By then, South Carolina was too shell-shocked to recover…

***

The event horizon had been crossed… there was no escaping this black hole.

Beamer said he “wanted to puke” watching his team collapse, noting this was the third time this season South Carolina had entered the fourth quarter with a lead over an SEC opponent and lost.

With the latest backbreaking defeat, the Gamecocks ( 3-7, 1-7 SEC ) are now ineligible for postseason play. They are also guaranteed to match Beamer’s worst record since he took the reins of the South Carolina program ahead of the 2021 season – a testament to the ongoing regression of both the program and the players it has recruited.

When your most talented roster yields your worst record… there’s a problem at the top.

Beamer has now fallen to 32-29 ( .524 ) as the Gamecocks’ head coach – including a 16-24 ( .400 ) record against conference foes and a 7-21 ( .250 ) mark against ranked opponents. The team that began this campaign with a Heisman frontrunner and a No. 13 national ranking – and cracked the top ten in early September after a 2-0 start – has now lost seven of its last eight and is reeling heading into its final two home games against Coastal Carolina and arch-rival Clemson.

What does Beamer need to do over those two games to keep his job? Or should he be fired no matter how his team finishes? That’s already the subject of significant chatter in Columbia, S.C.

***

RELATED | SHANE BEAMER EXPERIMENT NEEDS TO BE OVER

***

Following the huge raise and contract extension he received in January, Beamer’s current buyout stands at $27.9 million if the school were to fire him without cause prior to December 1, 2025. That total drops incrementally based on the remaining value of his $8.15 million annual contract – but the bottom line is the school would owe Beamer 65% of whatever is left on his deal if it chooses to part ways with him.

Frankly, that’s a decision that we believe needs to be made sooner rather than later… no matter the cost.

“That was more embarrassing and telling about our program than us never scoring a single point,” one frustrated fan told us following the A&M debacle. “Every single fan should be livid.”

The problem? Getting rid of Beamer means starting from zero – perhaps less than zero.

“If he stays we are screwed, if he leaves we are screwed,” our frustrated observer added. “No hire in the world will fix what has happened this season with NIL and the portal at play. Mass exodus. Whoever walks into this job will be handed crumbs. No one can rebuild what has been lost in a season or two. We are in for the long haul of mediocre AT BEST.”

Beamer, like his mediocrity-chasing predecessor Will Muschamp, momentarily silenced his critics by posting an expectations-defying, nine-win season during his tenure. But when his moment arrived – like Muschamp’s moment – his program fell apart.

What was past, sadly, was prologue… which is enough to make a fan base want to puke.

***

