Shooting at South Carolina Planned Parenthood

Officers of the Columbia Police Department (CPD) are investigating what they have described as “an isolated shooting incident” in a parking lot outside of a Planned Parenthood facility in the Forest Acres region of Columbia, South Carolina.

According to a post from the city’s social media accounts, the incident took place at approximately 10:45 a.m. EST on Friday morning (November 14, 2025).

“A male was shot,” the city’s post noted. “He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

(City of Columbia Police Department) (City of Columbia Police Department)

Witnesses have told FITSNews the incident began when pro-life protester Mark Baumgartner – who runs a sidewalk ministry – was allegedly accosted by an unknown individual.

According to these witnesses, Baumgartner – who tried to retreat from the scene – ultimately shot the man in what they insist was an act of self-defense.

“One person has been detained” in connection with the incident, police confirmed – although they have yet to release any names of individuals involved in the incident.

“The shooting incident… did NOT occur at the Planned Parenthood building,” police noted in a subsequent post.

Friday’s incident comes at a contentious time in the ongoing debate over abortion in South Carolina. As we reported last month, state lawmakers are considering two bills which would extend restrictions contained in the “Heartbeat Bill” – pro-life legislation passed by the legislature in 2023 and upheld by the S.C. supreme court back in May.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

